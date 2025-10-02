Old Doha Port Announces Arab Cup Berthing Packages For Visitors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port has launched exclusive berthing packages for visitors during the FIFA Arab Cup,combinding luxury, sport, and Qatari hospitality.

Coinciding with the FIFA Arab Cup, the offer includes premium match tickets provided by Old Doha Port alongside exclusive berthing rates for marine vessels, ensuring visitors have the chance to enjoy the excitement of the tournament.

To qualify, a minimum one-week berthing stay is required, unlocking privileged access to Arab Cup matches along with Old Doha Port's unique visitor experience. Arriving guests will find themselves at Doha's historic waterfront, where heritage-inspired architecture meets a lively marina filled with restaurants, cafés, shops, and cultural landmarks, offering an authentic taste of Qatar enhanced by world-class modern facilities.



In addition, the Minakom portal, introduced by Old Doha Port earlier this year, will allow visitors to arrive to Doha in a streamlined and exceptional arrival experience, coordinated with the relevant state authorities to facilitate the entry procedure.

Old Doha Port stands as a landmark destination in the city, defined by its unique location and its ability to blend together heritage and contemporary lifestyle. With Mina District's colourful architecture, the bustling fish market, and a calendar of cultural events, it offers international visitors a dynamic gateway to discover Qatari culture while enjoying the comforts of a world-class marina.

“Through the launch of these exclusive berthing packages, we aim to offer visitors an exceptional experience during the FIFA Arab Cup and reinforce Qatar's position as a leading destination in the maritime tourism sector.” said Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to supporting maritime tourism and positioning Old Doha Port as a premier destination for luxury yachts in the region.”