Arabian Gulf Properties Chairman Honoured At ASUS Techsphere Forum 2025 In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Recognition highlights the role of cross-industry leadership in shaping the UAE's innovation-driven economy

Dubai, UAE,October 2025: Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Properties, was formally recognized during the ASUS TechSphere Forum 2025.

The recognition reflects AlBlooshi's contribution as a business leader who has advanced the integration of innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation within the real estate sector and the wider UAE economy.

The ASUS TechSphere Forum, organized by ASUS in collaboration with Integrator Media, is a closed-door networking and thought-leadership platform that convenes senior decision-makers from banking and finance, real estate, healthcare, government, and other key industries. This year's forum brought together an exclusive group of 25 leaders to discuss emerging technology trends, address evolving business needs, and explore pathways for cross-sector collaboration in an increasingly digital economy.

During the award segment of the evening, AlBlooshi was recognized for his leadership in aligning property development with advanced technological solutions, particularly in areas such as smart infrastructure, customer-centric innovation, and sustainable growth.

Commenting on the occasion, AlBlooshi said:“It is an honour to receive this recognition at a forum that highlights the intersection of technology and industry. At Arabian Gulf Properties, we remain committed to adopting forward-looking practices that not only enhance operational resilience but also deliver tangible benefits to communities and contribute to the UAE's long-term economic vision. The TechSphere Forum provides an important platform for dialogue, enabling leaders from different sectors to share perspectives and shape approaches to innovation and growth.”

The ASUS TechSphere Forum 2025 featured in-depth discussions on the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the property landscape including the role of sustainable infrastructure.

By honouring figures such as AlBlooshi, the forum underscored the importance of leadership that bridges industries and fosters collaboration, reinforcing the UAE's standing as a hub for forward-looking innovation and sustainable development.