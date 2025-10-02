All Smiles Dentistry Now Offering Comprehensive Family And Pediatric Dental Care

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2025 4:57 am - All Smiles Dentistry in Allen, TX now offers comprehensive family and pediatric dental care, including gentle checkups, cleanings, orthodontics, and affordable treatments for kids, teens, and adults of all ages.

Texas, October 1, 2025

All Smiles Dentistry & Orthodontics, a trusted dental practice located on West Bethany Drive in Allen, TX, proudly announces the expansion of its services to now include comprehensive family and pediatric dental care. This initiative reflects the clinic's ongoing commitment to delivering quality, affordable, and compassionate dental services tailored to patients of all ages.

With more than two decades of serving the Allen community, All Smiles Dentistry has built a reputation for excellence in preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and orthodontic treatments. By adding specialized care for children and families, the practice strengthens its mission of being a one-stop destination for long-term oral health.

“We understand that each stage of life comes with unique dental needs,” said Dr. Catherine Mentesana, DDS, Lead Dentist at All Smiles Dentistry.“From a child's first tooth to adult restorative treatments, our goal is to make dental care accessible, comfortable, and effective for the entire family.”

The new family and pediatric services cover every stage of oral health care. Children can benefit from gentle first-time checkups and cleanings, as well as preventive solutions like fluoride treatments and sealants to protect their teeth early on. Parents are encouraged to schedule early orthodontic evaluations to guide proper development, while adults can rely on comprehensive treatment plans designed to support the entire household. In addition, the practice places a strong emphasis on patient education, helping families build healthy habits that last a lifetime.

In addition to clinical expertise, the clinic emphasizes a welcoming and stress-free environment designed to help young patients feel at ease. Parents can also benefit from flexible scheduling, same-day appointments, transparent pricing, and in-house savings plans.

Limited-Time New Patient Offers

To celebrate this expansion, All Smiles Dentistry is pleased to introduce exclusive limited-time offers for new patients. The Comprehensive New Patient Package includes a complete dental exam, a full set of X-rays, and a free fluoride treatment, all for just $99. In addition, patients beginning orthodontic treatment can take advantage of a special promotion that includes free professional teeth whitening upon completion of treatment.

As part of this offer, patients will receive a FREE professional teeth whitening treatment upon completion of orthodontic treatment, ensuring not only properly aligned teeth but also a brighter, more confident smile to match. These limited-time promotions highlight the clinic's commitment to make dental care both affordable and rewarding while welcoming new patients into the All Smiles family.

About All Smiles Dentistry

For more than 25 years, the Allen community has relied on All Smiles Dentistry as a partner in lifelong oral health. Whether you're visiting us for your first checkup or seeking advanced cosmetic, aesthetic, restorative, or orthodontic treatment, patients of all ages receive care that is a blend of compassion, technology, and clinical experience. By paying particular attention to comfort, affordability, and education, the team delivers an experience that feels less like a typical dental visit and more like a stride toward a brighter, healthier smile.

Contact:

Dr. Catherine Mentesana, DDS,

Lead Dentist & Co-Owner

Phone: (972) 747-1996

Website: