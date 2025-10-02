Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market And Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 1, 2025 5:53 am - Apelo Consulting has released a report on Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market, Segment Analysis, Company Share Insights, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2030

The Japan tissue diagnostics market was valued at around USD 150 Million in 2024, and the market is predicted to surpass USD 234 Million by 2030. Japan is one of the leading markets for tissue diagnostics in the Asia–Pacific region. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases elevates the demand for advanced tissue diagnostic solutions in the region. Additionally, nearly 30% of the Japanese population is aged 65 and over, a demographic that is more vulnerable to chronic conditions, hence propelling the market growth. Furthermore, in Japan, physicians are rapidly shifting from traditional testing processes to tissue-based diagnostic techniques, as these tests shorten turnaround times when compared to traditional approaches, thereby accelerating the market growth.

Key Highlights of the Report

. In Japan, immunohistochemistry (IHC) is the leading segment of the tissue diagnostics market, being followed by pre-analytical processing segment.

. Agilent Dako and Leica are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the Japan IHC staining market.

. Sakura Finetek Japan is the major player in the pre-analytical processing market, followed by Leica.

. Digital pathology is one of the fastest growing segments of the Japan tissue diagnostics market. The adoption of this technology streamlines the process of tissue sample analysis by digitizing pathology slides, allowing for remote collaboration among pathologists and enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses.

. H&E manual staining remains a cornerstone in histopathology, offering a cost-effective and efficient method for tissue examination.

. Roche Diagnostics accounted for double digit share of the Japan H&E staining instruments market in 2024.

. Abbott dominates the Japan ISH staining market, as their extensive portfolio enables the company to cater to various diagnostic needs in molecular pathology and oncology.

. Workflow solutions represented the smallest segment of the Japan tissue diagnostics market in 2024.



Apelo Consulting report titled“Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market, Segment Analysis, Company Share Insights, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2030” provides a complete assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth Japan Tissue Diagnostics Market landscape.

This 84 Pages report with 40 Figures has been analyzed from 6 pointers:

1) Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)

2) Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2021 – 2030)

3) By Segment - Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market & Forecast (2021 – 2030)

4) Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market & Forecast – Company Profiles

5) Japan IVD Market – Recent Developments

6) Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market – Market Dynamics



Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market – By Segment

1. Pre-Analytical Processing

2. H&E Staining

3. Special Staining

4. IHC Staining

5. ISH Staining

6. Digital Pathology

7. Workflow Solutions

Japan IVD Tissue Diagnostics Market – Company Analysis

1. Roche

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd.

4. Leica Biosystems

5. Agilent Dako

6. Nichirei Biosciences Inc.

7. Epredia

Data Source

Apelo Consulting employs comprehensive primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by Apelo Consulting dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.