MENAFN - IANS) Catalunya, Oct 2 (IANS) Substitute Goncalo Ramos netted a 90th-minute winner as Paris came from behind to defeat Barcelona 2-1 in a thrilling Champions League match.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring in the 19th minute only for Paris to equalise before half-time when Senny Mayulu – superbly assisted by Nuno Mendes – coolly slotted home (38').

In a breathless second half, substitute Lee Kang-in hit the post before Achraf Hakimi set up Ramos for the winner.

Barca started strongly, with Lamine Yamal releasing Ferran Torres whose shot was blocked by Hakimi (12'). From a Mendes corner, Zabarnyi headed just over the bar (14'), before the Ukraine international made a goal-line clearance to deny Ferran Torres (14'). The Spainish striker finally broke the deadlock, converting a Marcus Rashford cross from the left (19', 1-0).

PSG quickly lifted their heads, but Wojciech Szczesny made a spectacular save to turn Hakimi's free kick around the post (30'). However, it was only a matter of time, and Mendes, with a typically marauding run down the left wing, set up Senny Mayulu to celebrate his first start in the competition with an equaliser (1-1, 38').

Paris shifted up a gear and Barcola couldn't make the most of a great chance to to give them the lead heading into the interval (42').

After the restart, PSG really took the game to their rivals with Mbaye (52'), Barcola (53') and Hakimi (53') all coming close to giving their side the lead. The Rouge et Bleu skipper was outstanding in both attack and defence, producing another miraculous block on his line from a point-blank Dani Olmo shot (64').

Lee Kang-in, who had come on a few minutes earlier, went on a slaloming run, beating several Barcelona players only to see his shot bounce off Szczesny's right-hand post (84'). But PSG had not said its last word... Just before added time, Goncalo Ramos secured a precious victory for his team by perfectly connecting with Hakimi's cross to send the 2,700 Parisian fans at Monjuic into raptures (90', 1-2).

The final whistle confirmed the remarkable result that sees Paris Saint-Germain become the first club in history to win three consecutive games away to FC Barcelona! Les Rouge et Bleu's second victory in this league phase sees them move into third place in the table.