'Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil' Actress Additi Gupta Blessed With Twin Girls

Mumbai Oct 2 (IANS) Television actress Additi Gupta, best known for her work in popular shows like"Kis Desh Mein Mera Dil", has shared one of the happiest updates of her personal life. The

The actress and her husband Kabir have been blessed with twin daughters. A piece of news that she revealed in an emotional and heartfelt post on her social media account. Additi took to her social media to share the announcement, writing,“Nervous, excited, and emotional. Finally, sharing our little secret with the world”.

Alongside her post, she also dropped a beautiful picture with Kabir and a special announcement card that read,“Our hearts are filled with joy as we welcome our precious twin girls. Overjoyed parents Additi and Kabir. 12-08-25.”

The actress, who has always been private about her personal life, surprised fans with a double delight, as she had not given any hint of her pregnancy till date. Many of her industry colleagues and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Aashka Goradia wrote,“Such wonderful news. Congratulations to both of you. Blessings for the little ones”.

On the professional front, Additi Gupta continues to remain one of television's most admired faces. She began her career with Ekta Kapoor's show, "Kis Des Mein Mera Dil", opposite actor Harshad Chopra, and went on to play strong and memorable roles in serials like "Qubool Hai" and "Pardes Mein Mera Dil". Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the second lead. She was last seen in“Ishqbaaz, where her performance was widely appreciated.

Despite being in the spotlight, Additi has kept her personal life low-key. Her wedding to Kabir in 2018 was also an intimate affair, attended only by close family and friends. Unlike many of her contemporaries, she has always maintained a balance between her professional commitments and personal space, keeping her relationship largely away from the media glare.

With the arrival of her twin daughters, Additi and Kabir are now embarking on a new journey as parents.

