Padma Bhushan Awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Passes Away, PM Modi Expresses Grief
The veteran maestro breathed his last at 4.15 a.m. on Thursday in Mirzapur.
Pandit Chhannulal had been unwell for a long time. He was admitted to the Sir Sunder Lal Hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi last month after suffering chest problems and a minor heart attack.
He was shifted to the ICU, where doctors diagnosed him with a chest infection and anaemia. A few days ago, he was discharged after showing signs of recovery.
His mortal remains will be brought to Varanasi from Mirzapur on Thursday morning by 11 a.m. for people to pay their last respects, and the final rites will be conducted in Varanasi at 7 p.m.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of the celebrated singer and recalled his contribution to Indian culture and his personal association with him.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra ji. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the enrichment of Indian art and culture. Along with taking classical music to the masses, he also made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian tradition on the global stage."
"It is my good fortune that I always received his affection and blessings. In the year 2014, he was also my proposer from the Varanasi seat. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!" he added.
Pandit Chhannulal Mishra shared a close bond with PM Modi, having proposed his candidature in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.
He was conferred with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 by the then-UPA government and later honoured with the Yash Bharti Award by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment