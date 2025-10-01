Ashghal 'Encourages Use Of Technology In Project Implementation, Maintenance'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) always encourages the use of technological advancements to serve the public, a senior official has said.

“In road projects, we have intelligent transportation systems. We have autonomous vehicles. We even use artificial intelligence (AI). We use laser scanning technology for road networks to map any potential impacts on the roads,” said Engineer Abdulrahman Ahmed al-Ansari, Senior Projects Engineer at the Office of President of Ashghal, while talking to Qatar TV.

He added that new technologies change the level of services in the sewage network.

“We always encourage the use of the latest technologies in cooperation with our partners. There are the latest technologies for roads. There are various and modern technologies in sewage networks. Some of these include robots and drones,” he said.

Regarding the projects that were recently awarded by Ashghal, al-Ansari said, these contracts are part of Ashghal's strategic plan to enhance infrastructure.“These contracts include roads, public buildings, and drainage networks. Their goal is to improve the daily quality of life for the public, both citizens and residents. Through this role, we contribute to Qatar National Vision 2030 in terms of sustainability and improving services,” he said.

Ashghal recently announced 13 new contracts worth QR 12bn to enhance the infrastructure of road and drainage networks and public buildings and improve the quality of life in Qatar. The new projects that were awarded include road network operation and maintenance works, drainage networks operation and maintenance works, construction of three new schools, improving safety and fire systems in 40 existing schools, refurbishment of the Psychiatric Hospital of Hamad Medical Corporation, and renovation of Al Zubara Horse Breeding Farm.

Ashghal artificial intelligence models