Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market Size And Growth?

The growth of the mobile target drone launcher market has seen a swift surge in recent times. The projections for this market are that it will expand from its size of $1.20 billion in 2024 to reach $1.32 billion by the year 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an uptick in military training requirements, a surge in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), increases in defense budgets, an escalation in asymmetric warfare, and an enhanced focus on mobile platforms.

The market for mobile target drone launchers is projected to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years. The market is forecasted to climb to a valuation of $1.92 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth in the foreseeable future is linked to escalating investment in self-governing systems, improving demand for modifiable and transportable solutions, the escalating practice of swarm drone strategies, an uptick in cross-border military cooperation, and an enhanced emphasis on cost-effective training solutions. The forecast period will also see considerable trends such as advanced development in autonomous drone launch systems, inventive miniaturisation of mobile launchers, incorporation of artificial intelligence-(AI)-powered targeting systems and enhancements in modular and compact launcher platforms, as well as innovative rapid deployment mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the mobile target drone launcher market report:



What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market?

Escalating defense spending is anticipated to boost the expansion of the mobile target drone launcher market. Defense spending pertains to government funds set aside for defense-related activities such as personnel, equipment, operations, upkeeping. With geopolitical tensions on the rise, countries are investing more in sophisticated defense systems and strategic capabilities to fortify their security. Such heavy spending strengthens and expands mobile target drone launcher programs by facilitating the development, procurement, and operational use of innovative drone systems for training and readiness. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a nonprofit organization located in Sweden, reported in April 2023 that global defense spending witnessing a real-term increase of 3.7% in 2022, skyrocketing to a record $2,240 billion. Europe also experienced a significant 13% growth in defense spending the same year. Consequently, the rise in defense spending is accelerating the progress of the mobile target drone launcher market. Growth in military peacekeeping operations is contributing to increased demand for realistic threat simulation and training, thereby fostering the growth of the mobile target drone launcher market. Military peacekeeping operations involving armed forces are designed to mitigate conflict, maintain peace, and protect civilians in regions experiencing unrest. With growing regional conflicts and political instability, international forces are often required to step in and provide security in disturbed areas. Mobile target drone launchers serve these peacekeeping missions by offering realistic aerial threat simulations to help forces train efficiently and fine-tune their response strategies without risking personnel or equipment. For example, according to information from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, there were 64 multinational peace operations spanning 38 different nations worldwide in 2022. By the end of 2022, there were 114,984 international personnel engaged in multinational peace missions worldwide — a number that is 2.79% higher than the previous year. Hence, the increase in military peacekeeping missions is also playing a part in the growth of the mobile target drone launcher market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market?

Major players in the Mobile Target Drone Launcher Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Co.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Textron Systems Corporation

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the mobile target drone launcher market are channeling their efforts into creating innovative methods like high-speed simulations to deliver realistic aerial threat training. This strategy aims to boost preparedness for air defense, strengthen abilities to handle multiple threats, and diminish operational expenses with the help of flexible and reusable drone systems. The concept of high-speed simulation involves using drones, also known as unmanned aerial systems, capable of mimicking swift aerial threats like enemy drones, missiles, or fighter jets by operating at high speeds. For instance, in July 2025, Turkey's Aerospace Industries (TAI), an Aerospace and defensive systems manufacturer based in Turkey, introduced the Şimşek-K High-Speed Target Drone System. This system was specifically developed to replicate high-speed aerial threats, augment autonomous training capabilities, and offer cost-effective, versatile solutions catered to air defense and naval operations. This compact drone, measuring 2.4 meters in length with a 1.5-meter wingspan and maximum takeoff weight of 83 kilograms, can carry equipment weighing up to 18 kilograms such as cameras, infrared signature enhancers, and radar cross-section apparatus. The drone, which can be launched from the land, ships, or airborne platforms through rocket-assisted takeoff, comes with a parachute recovery system. Functioning autonomously with encrypted controls, this drone caters to in-flight mission updates and is featured with both automated and emergency landing modes.

How Is The Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market Segmented?

The mobile target drone launcher market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Rail Launchers, Pneumatic Launchers, Hydraulic Launchers, Other Product Types

2) By Platform: Land-Based, Sea-Based, Air-Based

3) By Application: Military Training, Defense Testing, Aerospace, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Armed Forces, Defense Contractors, Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rail Launchers: Single Rail Launchers, Multi-Rail Launchers, Adjustable Rail Launchers

2) By Pneumatic Launchers: Low-Pressure Pneumatic Launchers, High-Pressure Pneumatic Launchers, Portable Pneumatic Launchers

3) By Hydraulic Launchers: Single Cylinder Hydraulic Launchers, Double Cylinder Hydraulic Launchers, Electro-Hydraulic Launchers

4) By Other Product Types: Electromagnetic Launchers, Hybrid Systems, Zero-Length Rocket Assisted Launchers (RATO)

View the full mobile target drone launcher market report:



Which Is The Dominating Region For The Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global mobile target drone launcher market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to outpace all other regions in terms of growth rate by 2025. The report includes data on several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile Target Drone Launcher Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Target Drones Global Market Report 2025



Drone Payload Global Market Report 2025



Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "