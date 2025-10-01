403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Prime Minister and Head of the Supreme Defense Council Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired a meeting for the Council at Bayan Palace.
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait declared issuing USD 11.25 billion worth of sovereign bonds in the first successful comeback to the global bond market since 2017.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi has emphasized the importance of continued coordination among OPEC Plus countries to maintain stability on the global oil market.
MANAMA - Chairman of the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charitable Organization Abdullah Al-Maatouq and Kuwait's Zakat House have been declared winners of the GCC Award for humanitarian action for 2025.
GENEVA - Kuwait reaffirmed its deep national commitment to the principle of equality before the law as a key element of its vision for justice and human rights.
Al-ULA - Kuwait has never wavered in its backing for Syria across various periods of time, Syria's Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat said.
KUWAIT - Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Kuwait, Mazen Aboulhosn praised Kuwait's efforts and notable progress in improving its global ranking in combating human trafficking.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump issued an executive order pledging to guarantee Qatar's security in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation's unprecedented air strikes on the country last month.
GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it has been forced to temporarily suspend operations at its Gaza City office as Israeli occupation aggression intensifies and the humanitarian situation deteriorates.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation army announced a decision to separate the northern Gaza Strip from its southern part via the coastal Al-Rashid Street, restricting movement of displaced persons.
WASHINGTON - The US military is to reduce its mission in Iraq and transition to a permanent US-Iraqi partnership between the two countries, said the Pentagon .(end)
ibi
KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait declared issuing USD 11.25 billion worth of sovereign bonds in the first successful comeback to the global bond market since 2017.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi has emphasized the importance of continued coordination among OPEC Plus countries to maintain stability on the global oil market.
MANAMA - Chairman of the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charitable Organization Abdullah Al-Maatouq and Kuwait's Zakat House have been declared winners of the GCC Award for humanitarian action for 2025.
GENEVA - Kuwait reaffirmed its deep national commitment to the principle of equality before the law as a key element of its vision for justice and human rights.
Al-ULA - Kuwait has never wavered in its backing for Syria across various periods of time, Syria's Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Kabawat said.
KUWAIT - Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Kuwait, Mazen Aboulhosn praised Kuwait's efforts and notable progress in improving its global ranking in combating human trafficking.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump issued an executive order pledging to guarantee Qatar's security in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation's unprecedented air strikes on the country last month.
GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it has been forced to temporarily suspend operations at its Gaza City office as Israeli occupation aggression intensifies and the humanitarian situation deteriorates.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation army announced a decision to separate the northern Gaza Strip from its southern part via the coastal Al-Rashid Street, restricting movement of displaced persons.
WASHINGTON - The US military is to reduce its mission in Iraq and transition to a permanent US-Iraqi partnership between the two countries, said the Pentagon .(end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment