Author's Tranquility Press Presents“Teenage Years”: A Raw, Unflinching Lifeline For Teens And Parents Navigating The Modern Maze

MENAFN - GetNews)



John Scott's Groundbreaking Book Cuts Through the Noise with Honesty, Humor, and Hard-Won Wisdom

MARIETTA, GA - Author's Tranquility Press announces the release of Teenage Years , a brutally honest and profoundly necessary guide by author John Scott. This is not a sugar-coated manual; it's a straight-talking conversation from a father, a veteran, and a man who's been in the trenches of life, offering a lifeline to teenagers and parents feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of growing up.

From the agony of awkward school moments and the pressure of raging hormones to the severe dangers of addiction, depression, and social media isolation, Scott tackles it all with unvarnished truth. He writes from a place of deep empathy, drawing on his own experiences-from an embarrassing moment in sixth grade to his struggles with bipolar disorder and the profound loss of his wife-to connect with readers on a human level.

Teenage Years understands the frustration of wanting your friends' approval while clashing with your parents. It speaks directly to the teen who feels misunderstood and the parent who feels powerless. Scott addresses critical topics head-on:



The real risks of intimacy, pregnancy, and the "hookup culture."

The genetic and social dangers of alcoholism and drug addiction.

The importance of mental health, offering resources and hotlines.

Navigating identity, racism, and LGBTQ+ issues with compassion. The ultimate message: You are not alone, and it's okay to ask for help.

Packed with personal anecdotes, practical advice, and a list of "10 Signs You Are Doing Well in Life," this book is a beacon of hope. It's a reminder that bankers, soldiers, nurses, and plumbers- every adult you see-was once a frustrated teenager, too.

Now Available on Amazon

This is the book you wish you had as a teen. This is the conversation starter your family needs.

Teenage Years is available worldwide in Paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.

About the Author

John Scott is a U.S. Navy veteran, a father, and a writer who speaks from a place of real-life experience. His journey through loss, mental health challenges, and the complexities of raising a teenager in Jacksonville, Florida, fuels his passion for providing raw, honest guidance. He writes not as a distant expert, but as a fellow traveler who has navigated the storm and wants to help others find their way.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top-tier author services provider, specializing in helping writers bring their stories to the world. From editing and design to marketing and distribution, the team is dedicated to ensuring each book reaches its fullest potential and finds its audience.