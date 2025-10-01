Orthopedic Implants Market Poised For Steady Growth By 2032, Fueled By Innovation And Rising Surgical Volumes Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Orthopedic Implants Market"Orthopedic Implants Market By Product Type (Hip Implants, Knee Implants, Spinal Implants, Foot And Ankle Implants, And Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, And Others ), by geography is estimated to register growth at a remarkable CAGR forecast during 2024-2030 owing to increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and rising demand for personalized orthopedic implants.

The global orthopedic implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders like arthritis and osteoporosis, a rising geriatric population, higher rates of road accidents and related injuries, and a growing focus on improving the safety, affordability, and functionality of orthopedic implants. Collectively, these factors are expected to significantly boost market revenue over the forecast period (2024–2030).

DelveInsight's Orthopedic Implants Market Insights report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and projected market, including market shares of leading orthopedic implant companies, key drivers and barriers, emerging trends, and profiles of major players in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Implants Market Report



The Orthopedic Implants market is expected to register moderate growth from 2025 to 2032.

According to DelveInsight, North America is projected to lead the global Orthopedic Implants market throughout the forecast period.

Key players in the Orthopedic Implants market include Smith+Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Biotek (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Enovis, B. Braun SE, Corin Group, Exactech, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Conformis, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Auxein Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., NuVasive®, Inc., and several others.

In September 2022, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Identity Shoulder System, designed for anatomic, reverse, and revision shoulder replacements.

In September 2021, Tyber Medical, LLC obtained its second and largest FDA 510(k) clearance for an expanded range of anatomical plating systems, strengthening its portfolio in trauma, extremity, and spine implants. In July 2020, Orthofix Medical Inc. secured both FDA 510(k) clearance and European CE Mark approval for its JuniOrtho® Plating System, aimed at addressing advanced deformity and trauma reconstruction needs in the lower extremities.

Orthopedic Implants Overview

The orthopedic implants market focuses on devices designed to support, stabilize, or replace damaged bones and joints, aiming to restore mobility and function for patients with various musculoskeletal conditions. This includes products such as joint replacements (hip, knee, shoulder), plates, screws, rods, and spinal implants. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders like arthritis and osteoporosis, an aging global population, and increasing rates of injury from accidents. Advances in implant materials, technologies, and surgical techniques are improving safety, durability, and patient outcomes. Leading companies continue to innovate, offering more effective and cost-efficient orthopedic solutions, which is fueling steady expansion in the global orthopedic implants market.

Orthopedic Implants Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the global orthopedic implants market in terms of revenue, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic bone disorders, a growing elderly population, the presence of leading orthopedic implant manufacturers, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

A major factor contributing to the growth of the North American market is the widespread incidence of chronic bone conditions that lead to disability, particularly in the United States. The increasing prevalence of arthritis is a key driver of market expansion in the region. According to the CDC (2021), approximately 78.4 million people in the U.S. are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040, with women comprising around two-thirds of this population.

Additionally, the CDC estimates that by 2040, about 34.6 million adults in the U.S. will experience activity limitations due to arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation also reported in 2021 that approximately 1.5 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by rheumatoid arthritis.

Orthopedic Implants Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022, musculoskeletal disorders are the leading cause of disability globally, affecting approximately 1.71 billion people with conditions such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and others.

Osteoarthritis, also known as degenerative or wear-and-tear arthritis, progressively damages the joints by wearing down the smooth cartilage covering bone surfaces. This results in joint inflammation, swelling, pain, and impaired mobility. In severe cases, patients may require orthopedic implant surgery to restore function.

As per WHO 2022, around 528 million people worldwide were affected by osteoarthritis in 2019, while approximately 18 million people suffered from rheumatoid arthritis during the same year. Osteoarthritis accounted for 19 million years lived with disability (YLDs), and rheumatoid arthritis contributed to 2.4 million YLDs globally in 2019.

The increasing incidence of road traffic accidents is another key factor driving the orthopedic implants market. Both minor and severe injuries from accidents can lead to long-term disability, creating a higher demand for orthopedic implants. WHO 2022 reports that roughly 1.3 million people die annually due to road traffic accidents, while 20–50 million people sustain non-fatal injuries or disabilities, further supporting market growth.

Orthopedic Implants Market Drivers:

The orthopedic implants market is expected to experience significant growth driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis, an expanding elderly population, the increasing incidence of injuries from road accidents and other causes, and a growing emphasis on enhancing the safety, affordability, and usability of orthopedic implants. These trends are anticipated to contribute substantially to revenue growth in the orthopedic implants market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Orthopedic Implants Companies: Smith+Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (Chetan Meditech Pvt. Ltd.), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Enovis, B. Braun SE, Corin Group, Exactech, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Conformis, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Auxein Medical, United Orthopedic Corporation, Limacorporate S.p.A., NuVasive®, Inc., and others.

