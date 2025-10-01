Jadara, Mutah Universities Launch Cultural And Youth Media Initiatives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, Oct. 1 (Petra) – Jadara and Mutah Universities held distinctive events Wednesday that highlight academic institutions' commitment to expanding learning opportunities and self-expression for both local and international students through educational and media programs that reinforce cultural values and community engagement.At Jadara University, the Center for Consulting and Training, in collaboration with MBSQ, organized an "Arabic Language for Non-Native Speakers" course for students from Indonesia.University President Habes Zboun praised the program's role in strengthening cultural and academic exchange between Jordan and Indonesia, emphasizing that the Arabic language, with its rich history and civilization, provides a gateway to deeper understanding of Arab and Islamic culture.Indonesian Cultural Attaché in Amman, Arya Pima, expressed appreciation for Jadara University's support for international students and its provision of an exceptional learning environment, commending the Center for its innovative programs that reflect the university's mission in international education.Mohammed Sidqi, director of the partnering institution, highlighted the university's leading role in enabling Indonesian students to master Arabic. Student union president Agha Hisham, speaking on behalf of his Indonesian peers, thanked the university, describing the course as a valuable opportunity to enhance their language skills and engage in a rich academic and cultural environment.Meanwhile, at Mutah University, the first episodes of the youth radio program "Youth Windows" were broadcast on Sawt Al-Karak radio from the university campus. The program provides a safe platform for young people to express their ideas and ambitions, featuring segments that capture opinions, suggestions, and feedback, aiming to expand diversity in media platforms targeting youth."Youth Windows" airs twice monthly on Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m., hosted by radio presenters Fares Al-Sararah from Sawt Al-Karak and Israa Dheisat from the Karak Youth Directorate.