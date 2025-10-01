403
US Stock Indexes Rise As Oil Prices Dip Slightly
(Petra)
New York, Oct. 1 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes rose today, Wednesday, while U.S. crude oil "West Texas Intermediate" fell slightly to $61.97 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 43 points to reach 46,441 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 95 points to 22,755 points.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained approximately 22 points, closing at 6,711 points.
