US Stock Indexes Rise As Oil Prices Dip Slightly

New York, Oct. 1 (Petra) – Major U.S. stock indexes rose today, Wednesday, while U.S. crude oil "West Texas Intermediate" fell slightly to $61.97 per barrel.The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 43 points to reach 46,441 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 95 points to 22,755 points.Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained approximately 22 points, closing at 6,711 points.

