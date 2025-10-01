403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Belgian FM Urges Israeli Occupation Gov't To Respect Int'l Maritime Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced Wednesday that the Israeli occupation forces have begun intercepting ships of the humanitarian flotilla Global Sumud as it approached the shores of Gaza, calling on the Israeli occupation government to "respect international law, including maritime law."
Prevot stressed in a statement posted on his account on X that "my absolute priority is to ensure that the rights of our compatriots are respected, that their safety is guaranteed, and that they can return home as soon as possible and without hindrance," noting that the relevant departments of the Belgian Foreign Ministry "are already providing the necessary consular assistance."
He pointed out that Belgium had previously warned participants in the flotilla of potential risks and urged them to avoid any situation that might endanger their safety "despite the noble intentions of this initiative." He added that he would continue "intensive diplomatic efforts to ensure the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza."
Meanwhile, a demonstration was held in the Belgian capital Brussels condemning the attack on the Global Sumud flotilla. It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation navy attacked the international flotilla earlier this evening in international waters. In a statement, the flotilla said its ships were "subject to unlawful interception and the disabling of cameras". (end)
arn
Prevot stressed in a statement posted on his account on X that "my absolute priority is to ensure that the rights of our compatriots are respected, that their safety is guaranteed, and that they can return home as soon as possible and without hindrance," noting that the relevant departments of the Belgian Foreign Ministry "are already providing the necessary consular assistance."
He pointed out that Belgium had previously warned participants in the flotilla of potential risks and urged them to avoid any situation that might endanger their safety "despite the noble intentions of this initiative." He added that he would continue "intensive diplomatic efforts to ensure the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilian population of Gaza."
Meanwhile, a demonstration was held in the Belgian capital Brussels condemning the attack on the Global Sumud flotilla. It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation navy attacked the international flotilla earlier this evening in international waters. In a statement, the flotilla said its ships were "subject to unlawful interception and the disabling of cameras". (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment