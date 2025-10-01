Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN NUMBERS:
|North America Toll-Free:
|(888) 412-4131
|International Toll:
|+1(646) 960-0134
|Conference ID
|3610756
Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast .
A replay of the call will be available beginning at 3:00 pm (ET) on October 30, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 13, 2025.
|US & Canada Toll Free Dial:
|1(800) 770-2030
|US Toll:
|1(609) 800-9909
|Canada Toll:
|1(647) 362-9199
|Playback ID:
|3610756 followed by # key
The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported assets of $24.5 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300
