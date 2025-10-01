SECOND ANNUAL SUNSET SIPS COMBINES SHOPPING AND COCKTAILS AT HIGHLAND VILLAGE ON OCTOBER 2, 2025
This event will feature live music, shopping, dining, and the chance to vote for the evening’s best cocktail as the winner of Sunset Sips 2025. Sunset Sips is a ticketed, 21+ outdoor come-and-go event. Highland Village will remain open to non-event guests for the duration of Sunset Sips.
Media is invited to attend the Sunset Sips event.
WHO: Highland Village and participating restaurants (Char, BRAVO!, Tuk Tuk Boom, Aplos, La Presa)
WHEN: Thursday, October 2nd from 4:00 - 7:00 pm
WHERE: Highland Village
4500 I-55 N
Jackson, MS 39211
NOTES: Tickets are $15 and include one tasting card, five cocktail samples, and one full-size pour of your favorite. Must be 21+ to purchase a ticket or participate in tastings. Registration is available at highlandvillagejxn.
