Gerdau's Quiet Pivot: Less Spending, More Cash, Waiting Out The Storm
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gerdau, Brazil's best-known steelmaker, is tapping the brakes after a heavy investment year. The board kept 2025 capital spending at R$6.0 billion ($1.13 billion) but trimmed 2026 to R$4.7 billion ($0.89 billion)-a 21.7% cut.
Next year's budget is practical rather than flashy: about R$2.9 billion ($0.55 billion) to keep plants in top shape and R$1.8 billion ($0.34 billion) for efficiency and competitiveness upgrades.
Analysts say the leaner plan, paired with expected margin recovery in Brazil, could push free cash flow toward roughly R$3.4 billion ($0.64 billion) in 2026-an FCF yield near 11%-even before fully baking in the lower capex.
One major bank still lists Gerdau as its top pick among Brazilian steel names. The story behind the story is Brazil's tough steel market .
A wave of cheaper imports has squeezed local prices and confidence, and the industry has been urging stronger trade-defense measures.
Gerdau's move signals discipline and optionality: spend what's needed to maintain reliability and sharpen productivity, but hold off on bigger bets until policy and market signals are clearer.
There's also a geographic safety net. Gerdau earns a large share of its profits in North America, where demand and trade policies have been more favorable.
That diversified footprint helps balance Brazil's volatility and supports the thesis that earnings-and cash generation-can improve even as domestic conditions remain choppy.
Why this matters beyond Brazil: steel is a barometer for construction, autos, and infrastructure. When a regional champion like Gerdau shifts from expansion to cash protection, it says something about global trade currents and how manufacturers navigate them.
For investors, less capex now can mean more cash for debt reduction or dividends later, if board priorities and market conditions align.
For policymakers, the company's stance underscores how closely capital allocation decisions track the ebb and flow of trade pressure-and how quickly strategy can change when the winds do.
