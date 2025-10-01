403
Growth Softens, Prices Don't: Why Europe's Data Still Point To Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The headline: Europe's inflation is not melting away, but its factories are losing steam. That awkward mix keeps pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to move slowly on rate cuts and leaves investors weighing growth risks against sticky services prices.
The facts. In September, euro-area inflation rose to 2.2% year on year from 2.0% in August. Core held at 2.3%, and inflation excluding energy and food ticked up to 2.4%.
Both headline and core were up 0.1% on the month-no surge, but enough to signal that wage- and service-driven pressures remain.
At the same time, the eurozone manufacturing PMI slipped back below the 50 expansion line to 49.8 (from 50.7).
The country map explains the malaise: Spain cooled but stayed in expansion at 51.5; Germany improved to 49.5 but still contracted; Italy fell to 49.0; France slid to 48.2.
Beyond the eurozone, the UK's PMI stayed weak at 46.2; Switzerland's PMI dropped to 46.3 and retail sales fell 0.2% year on year.
Markets got the message. Germany's 10-year Bund auction cleared at 2.72%, notably higher than the previous 2.25%, a sign investors want more yield with disinflation proving slow and growth unconvincing.
Growth Softens, Prices Don't: Why Europe's Data Still Point To Caution
ECB voices were active (Frank Elderson, Luis de Guindos, and Bundesbank's Joachim Nagel), but the data themselves argue for patience: cut too fast and inflation could re-ignite; cut too slowly and the factory slump could deepen.
There was one burst of good news: car registrations jumped 38.9% month on month and 16.4% year on year, bouncing off a weak August. Whether that sticks will hinge on financing costs and export demand.
The story behind the story is liquidity and linkages. With China and Hong Kong shut for National Day, early trading was thin, magnifying moves in European bonds.
For readers in Brazil and other emerging markets, the takeaway is straightforward: a cautious ECB keeps core European yields relatively firm and the euro capped, which can ease global dollar pressure at the margin but also signals softer European demand for imports.
Portfolio stance: prefer quality balance sheets and higher-grade euro credit while manufacturing remains below 50; stay selective on cyclicals tied to European consumers until orders-and disinflation-firm up together.
Growth Softens, Prices Don't: Why Europe's Data Still Point To Caution
