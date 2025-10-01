Yom Kippur 2025: How Is It Celebrated In Israel's Jerusalem And United States?
Almost all activity in Israel comes to a halt, including public transportation stops, businesses close, and even Ben Gurion Airport suspends operations. For observant and traditional Jews, the day is centered on fasting and prayer.
It begins at sunset with the Kol Nidre service, and many devote much of the 25-hour period to synagogue worship, introspection, and asking for forgiveness. The day concludes with the Neilah prayer and a powerful blast of the shofar (ram's horn), followed by a meal to end the fast, according to ISRAEL21c.Yom Kippur celebrations in US
During this period, devout Jews refrain from eating, drinking, working, and other physical pleasures in order to concentrate on repentance and spiritual reflection.
Synagogue services play a central role, with key prayers like Kol Nidrei and Neilah marking the significance of the day. According to a 2021 Pew Research Center study, around 46% of Jewish Americans observe the fast for all or part of Yom Kippur, and synagogue attendance rises noticeably during this time, reports said.Also Read | Why Trump's Gaza peace plan falls short of delivering what it promises Yom Kippur fast timings
The Yom Kippur fast begins at 5:44 PM and ends at 6:59 PM in Jerusalem . In Tel Aviv, it starts at 6:04 PM and finishes at 7:01 PM. Be'er Sheva observes the fast from 6:06 PM to 7:00 PM, while in Haifa, it runs from 5:55 PM to 7:00 PM.
Across Europe, the fast in Paris lasts from 7:11 PM to 8:14 PM, in London from 6:20 PM to 7:25 PM, and in Berlin from 6:25 PM to 7:31 PM.
In the Southern Hemisphere, Melbourne observes the fast from 6:06 PM to 7:05 PM, Buenos Aires from 6:39 PM to 7:39 PM and Johannesburg from 5:50 PM to 6:43 PM
In the United States, the fast in New York City takes place from 6:19 PM to 7:16 PM and in Miami from 6:49 PM to 7:40 PM. Los Angeles observes it between 6:19 PM and 7:13 PM, and in Washington DC, it spans from 6:32 PM to 7:28 PM.Also Read | Amazon Sale 2025: Top Wi-Fi routers from TP-Link, ASUS, D-Link, Netgear and more
In Toronto , the fast is observed from 6:40 PM to 7:38 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment