Gold Lifts TSX To New Heights
Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by materials, while investors assessed a partial U.S. government shutdown that threatened to delay key jobs data and potentially cloud the interest-rate outlook.
The TSX charged ahead 129.3 points to move into noon hour EDT at 30,152.11.
The Canadian dollar weakened 0.13 cents at 71.69 cents.
Vancouver-based Lithium Americas said the U.S. Department of Energy has taken a 5% stake in the company, along with a separate 5% stake in its Thacker Pass lithium project joint venture with General Motors.
Lithium Americas shares grabbed $1.93, or 24.3%, to $9.88.
Among information and technology stocks, shares of Constellation Software gaining $157.02, or 4.2%, to $3,.935.00.
On the economic slate, manufacturing PMI in Canada decreased to 47.70 points in September from 48.30 points in August 2025.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange acquired 1.91 points to 949.75.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were higher, led by health-care, hiking 1.6%, information technology, up 1.5%, and gold, better by 1.3%.
The three laggards were consumer staples, hesitating 0.2%, energy, 0.1% less energetic, and industrials, fading 0.01%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday following the latest U.S. government shutdown as traders anticipated that the funding lapse will be brief.
The Dow Jones Industrial Index advanced 79.2 points to 46,477.09.
The much-broader index recovered 7.92 points to 6,696.38, led by a boost in health-care stocks, with big gains in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Moderna. Markets are coming off a banner month that saw the S&P 500 rise more than 3.5%.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ climbed 42.48 points to 22,638.85.
The U.S. government shut down after attempts made by the Republican-controlled Senate to secure a temporary spending bill failed on Tuesday. Democrats are hoping to use the measure to codify an extension of health care tax credits for millions of Americans.
The stock market has typically glided through previous government shutdowns, but this one could be riskier, given the slew of economic factors at play. Investors remain worried about a slowing labour market and inflation risks as well as historically elevated stock valuations and market concentration levels.
Data from processing firm ADP showed that private payrolls fell by 32,000 last month, well below the gain of 45,000 that economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated.
This reading, which signifies the biggest drop since March 2023, takes on even greater importance now that there's an economic data blackout because of the shutdown.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury recovered, lowering yields to 4.12% from Tuesday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices shed 48 cents to $61.89 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices hiked $19.40 to $3,892.60 U.S. an ounce.
