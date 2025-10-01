Jacqueline Burgess
-
Lecturer in International Business,
University of the Sunshine Coast
Jacqueline's research focuses on narrative brands, which includes video games, television and movie series that exist as both creative works and products with consumer expectations borne out of a deep emotional attachment. Jacqueline's research sits in that creative-commercial intersection and explores the consequences of consumer expectations and attachments. She has a particular interest in the marketing and brand management of video games and also explores the emotional attachments consumers develop to human and other digital media brands.Experience
-
2022–present
Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast
2021–2022
Associate Lecturer in International Business, University of the Sunshine Coast
2020–2021
Associate Lecturer in Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast
-
2020
Curtin Universitiy, Graduation Certificate in Tertiary Teaching
2019
University of the Sunshine Coast, PhD (Marketing)
2015
University of the Sunshine Coast, Bachelor of Business (Honours)
2014
University of the Sunshine Coast, Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Business
-
2023
'It's almost a full-time job just marketing your own book': Understanding Novelists Marketing Knowledge and Practices, Creative Industries Journal
2023
'The theatre was dark': exploring regional Australian theatre's resilient response to COVID-19, Regional Studies
2023
The Final Word on sports podcasts: Audience perceptions of media engagement and news consumption, Media International Australia
2023
Investigating consumer perceptions of brand inauthenticity in a narrative brand ending, Journal of Product and Brand Management
2022
Rethinking crime fiction readers, Creative Industries Journal
2022
Exploring player understandings of historical accuracy and historical authenticity in video games, Games and Culture
2022
Exploring how players use emergent narrative in strategy games, Entertainment Computing
2022
Developing professional networks: the missing link to graduate employability, Education+ Training
2021
A Hierarchy of Acceptable Changes for Audiences of Nostalgic Narrative Media Brands, International Journal on Media Management
2021
In a story-driven game, if the ending sucks it can ruin the whole franchise”: evaluating a narrative brand's crisis recovery, Leisure/Loisir
2021
Exploring lack of closure as a brand transgression, Journal of Consumer Marketing
2021
Developing professional networks: the missing link to graduate employability, Education + Training
2021
The Female Video Game Player-Character Persona and Emotional Attachment, Persona Studies
2021
Exploring emergent co-creative narrative in a strategy video game brand, Journal of Media Business Studies
2020
Exploring the forced closure of a brand community that is also a participatory culture, European Journal of Marketing
2020
The effect of a brand transgression on a politician's brand resonance: the case of Kevin Rudd, Journal of Political Marketing
2020
“I Harbour Strong Feelings for Tali Despite Her Being a Fictional Character”: Investigating Videogame Players' Emotional Attachments to Non-Player Characters, Game Studies
2018
“Is It Too Much to Ask That We're Allowed to Win the Game?”: Character Attachment and Agency in the Mass Effect 3 Ending Controversy, Bulletin of Science, Technology & Society
2018
Media fans' alignment with branding: A rich and under-explored research domain, Journal of New Business Ideas & Trends
2017
Flow and Pokémon GO: The Contribution of Game Level, Playing Alone, and Nostalgia to the Flow State, e-Journal of Social & Behavioural Research in Business
2014
An examination of the four factors of brand resonance and their theoretical application to video games, The Journal of New Business Ideas & Trends
-
2022
Investigating Authors' Knowledge of Marketing
Role:
Investigator
Funding Source:
YES Research Scheme
2022
Investigating unfair business practices in the digital marketing industry
Role:
Investigator
Funding Source:
Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman
2022
Endeavour Foundation VR Cybersickness Project
Role:
Investigator
Funding Source:
Endeavour Foundation
-
Digital Games Research Association (DIGRA)
Higher Education Research and Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA)
Australian & New Zealand Marketing Academy
Digital Games Research Association Australia (DIGRAA)
-
Marketing (1505)
Communication And Media Studies (2001)
