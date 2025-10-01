Jacqueline Burgess

Lecturer in International Business, University of the Sunshine Coast

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Jacqueline's research focuses on narrative brands, which includes video games, television and movie series that exist as both creative works and products with consumer expectations borne out of a deep emotional attachment. Jacqueline's research sits in that creative-commercial intersection and explores the consequences of consumer expectations and attachments. She has a particular interest in the marketing and brand management of video games and also explores the emotional attachments consumers develop to human and other digital media brands.



2022–present Lecturer, University of the Sunshine Coast

2021–2022 Associate Lecturer in International Business, University of the Sunshine Coast 2020–2021 Associate Lecturer in Marketing, University of the Sunshine Coast



2020 Curtin Universitiy, Graduation Certificate in Tertiary Teaching

2019 University of the Sunshine Coast, PhD (Marketing)

2015 University of the Sunshine Coast, Bachelor of Business (Honours) 2014 University of the Sunshine Coast, Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Business



2023 'It's almost a full-time job just marketing your own book': Understanding Novelists Marketing Knowledge and Practices, Creative Industries Journal

2023 'The theatre was dark': exploring regional Australian theatre's resilient response to COVID-19, Regional Studies

2023 The Final Word on sports podcasts: Audience perceptions of media engagement and news consumption, Media International Australia

2023 Investigating consumer perceptions of brand inauthenticity in a narrative brand ending, Journal of Product and Brand Management

2022 Rethinking crime fiction readers, Creative Industries Journal

2022 Exploring player understandings of historical accuracy and historical authenticity in video games, Games and Culture

2022 Exploring how players use emergent narrative in strategy games, Entertainment Computing

2022 Developing professional networks: the missing link to graduate employability, Education+ Training

2021 A Hierarchy of Acceptable Changes for Audiences of Nostalgic Narrative Media Brands, International Journal on Media Management

2021 In a story-driven game, if the ending sucks it can ruin the whole franchise”: evaluating a narrative brand's crisis recovery, Leisure/Loisir

2021 Exploring lack of closure as a brand transgression, Journal of Consumer Marketing

2021 Developing professional networks: the missing link to graduate employability, Education + Training

2021 The Female Video Game Player-Character Persona and Emotional Attachment, Persona Studies

2021 Exploring emergent co-creative narrative in a strategy video game brand, Journal of Media Business Studies

2020 Exploring the forced closure of a brand community that is also a participatory culture, European Journal of Marketing

2020 The effect of a brand transgression on a politician's brand resonance: the case of Kevin Rudd, Journal of Political Marketing

2020 “I Harbour Strong Feelings for Tali Despite Her Being a Fictional Character”: Investigating Videogame Players' Emotional Attachments to Non-Player Characters, Game Studies

2018 “Is It Too Much to Ask That We're Allowed to Win the Game?”: Character Attachment and Agency in the Mass Effect 3 Ending Controversy, Bulletin of Science, Technology & Society

2018 Media fans' alignment with branding: A rich and under-explored research domain, Journal of New Business Ideas & Trends

2017 Flow and Pokémon GO: The Contribution of Game Level, Playing Alone, and Nostalgia to the Flow State, e-Journal of Social & Behavioural Research in Business 2014 An examination of the four factors of brand resonance and their theoretical application to video games, The Journal of New Business Ideas & Trends



2022 Investigating Authors' Knowledge of Marketing Role: Investigator Funding Source: YES Research Scheme

2022 Investigating unfair business practices in the digital marketing industry Role: Investigator Funding Source: Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman 2022 Endeavour Foundation VR Cybersickness Project Role: Investigator Funding Source: Endeavour Foundation



Digital Games Research Association (DIGRA)

Higher Education Research and Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA)

Australian & New Zealand Marketing Academy Digital Games Research Association Australia (DIGRAA)



Marketing (1505) Communication And Media Studies (2001)

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and ContractsProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas