Nord Stream Sabotage: Defense Team To Appeal Polish Court Decision On Ukrainian's Arrest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Renata Sivetska, a representative of the law firm handling the Ukrainian's defense, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"This decision will be appealed. Lawyer Tymoteusz Paprocki will review the court's written reasoning and then submit the complaint," Sivetska said.

She added that the appeal would be filed within seven days.

The defense team will then await the court's next ruling.

"We hope that within a week the court will refuse to extend the detention. We absolutely do not agree with the court's decision. We do not know whether it is a political decision or not, and we will not comment on that. But the argument that there is a reasonable basis to believe Volodymyr Z. might flee from Poland or go into hiding is unconvincing to us, since he has lived in Poland for over three years, works, pays taxes, and there is no reason to believe he would run away," Sivetska said, adding that this will be one of the arguments used in the appeal.

On October 1, the District Court in Warsaw, at the request of the local prosecution, decided to place Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Z., suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, in temporary detention to ensure his possible extradition to Germany. The court will also decide on extradition after reviewing the relevant documentation, which could take up to 100 days.

The man was wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by a German court. His lawyer confirmed that Volodymyr Z. had been detained in Poland.

In August, German investigators identified seven individuals they believe carried out the pipeline sabotage. One was detained in Italy shortly after identification, and another, reportedly a Ukrainian serviceman, is believed to have died in the war. Germany issued arrest warrants for five Ukrainian citizens suspected of involvement in the sabotage.

The Ukrainian citizen detained in Italy, suspected by German prosecutors of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, denied involvement in court.

At the end of September 2022, explosions occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, causing leaks on four sections within the exclusive economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Russia accused Ukraine and the United States of the sabotage. Ukrainian authorities and Polish officials have denied any involvement in the explosions.