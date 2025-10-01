Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery, Uavs, And Guided Bombs - Damage Reported
“Several times today, Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and FPV drones struck the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets communities,” Lysak stated.
He noted that a private house, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged. In some areas, inspections are still underway to assess the full extent of the destruction.Read also: Russian artillery strike kills civilian in Kherson
“In the evening, the enemy attacked the Malomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district with a guided aerial bomb (KAB). A local home caught fire,” the regional governor added.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 30, Russian drones attacked the city of Dnipro, killing one person and injuring 31 others. Several fires broke out following the attack.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
