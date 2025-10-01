Afghan Leaders In Islamabad Call For Continuous, Inclusive Dialogue On Country's Future

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Afghan political leaders and civil society activists have urged that dialogue on Afghanistan's political future be transformed into a constructive and ongoing process rooted in unity, inclusivity, and regional cooperation.

The call came during a two-day conference titled“Toward Unity and Trust”, which concluded its second day in Islamabad on Tuesday. The event brought together prominent Afghan figures and activists who exchanged perspectives on the country's deepening crisis.

On the opening day, participants introduced a six-point framework designed to promote reconciliation among Afghan factions and chart a roadmap for the future. Key recommendations included the creation of a regional political platform to coordinate among various Afghan groups, and the adoption of political, military, and civil mechanisms to tackle current challenges.

Delegates also underscored the importance of rebuilding confidence with neighboring states, especially Pakistan, through transparent dialogue and acknowledgment of past mistakes.

Emphasizing principles for long-term stability, the conference stressed that any future Afghan political system must be inclusive, representative of the people's will, and underpinned by a broadly accepted constitution. Participants further appealed to regional and international stakeholders to safeguard protections guaranteed under international and humanitarian law, and to halt forced deportations of Afghan refugees, particularly those who fled to Pakistan following the Taliban's 2021 takeover.

The statement issued at the gathering highlighted a collective appeal for stronger international responsibility toward vulnerable Afghans and greater support for initiatives aimed at fostering political trust and cooperation within Afghanistan.

The two-day dialogue was co-hosted by the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) and the Women for Afghanistan Organization. Participants expressed optimism that the conference would serve as the beginning of a sustained process for Afghan unity and regional understanding.