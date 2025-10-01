Uzbekistan's Rail Company Strikes Multiple Deals At Almaty Transport Expo
In addition, an agreement was reached with ALTYN GROUP to draft a contract and launch joint cooperation initiatives.
Representatives from the Ministry of Transport of Saudi Arabia also met with Temiryo'lkargo to discuss prospects for strengthened bilateral collaboration. Further meetings were held with leading Chinese logistics firms, including World Jaguar, YEEHO Trans, and Changsha Camel Alliance International Logistics Limited, to explore potential mutually beneficial projects. Contacts were also established with companies from other countries, further expanding Temiryo'lkargo's international partnerships and cooperation network.
From September 30 to October 2, the TransLogistica Kazakhstan exhibition is being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with JSC Temiryo'lkargo actively participating. During the exhibition, the company is showcasing its fleet of freight wagons, cargo terminals, and the operations of its wagon repair depot.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment