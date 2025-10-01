Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan's Rail Company Strikes Multiple Deals At Almaty Transport Expo

2025-10-01 03:09:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 1. On the second day of the 28th International Transport and Logistics Exhibition, TransLogistica Kazakhstan 2025, held in Almaty, JSC Temiryo'lkargo held a series of high-level meetings with international partners and signed Memoranda of Understanding with Tylla Nal Logistics, Rhenus Logistics, and BELLESEXPORT, Trend reports.

In addition, an agreement was reached with ALTYN GROUP to draft a contract and launch joint cooperation initiatives.

Representatives from the Ministry of Transport of Saudi Arabia also met with Temiryo'lkargo to discuss prospects for strengthened bilateral collaboration. Further meetings were held with leading Chinese logistics firms, including World Jaguar, YEEHO Trans, and Changsha Camel Alliance International Logistics Limited, to explore potential mutually beneficial projects. Contacts were also established with companies from other countries, further expanding Temiryo'lkargo's international partnerships and cooperation network.

From September 30 to October 2, the TransLogistica Kazakhstan exhibition is being held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with JSC Temiryo'lkargo actively participating. During the exhibition, the company is showcasing its fleet of freight wagons, cargo terminals, and the operations of its wagon repair depot.

