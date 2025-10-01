Epilepsy Market Expected To Gain Momentum Through 2034, According To Delveinsight ES Therapeutics, Phytotech Therapeutics, UCB Biopharma, SK Life Science, UCB Biopharma

DelveInsight's “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Epilepsy Market Report:

The Epilepsy market size was valued ~USD 9 billion in 2023 a nd is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 7% during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Actio Biosciences has given the first dose to a participant in the Phase Ia clinical trial of ABS-1230, a KCNT1 (potassium sodium-activated channel subfamily T member 1) inhibitor designed for epilepsy treatment. The trial is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study assessing single and multiple ascending doses and the impact of food in healthy volunteers. Conducted in Australia, the study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of ABS-1230.

In June 2025, Epiminder, a leader in implantable continuous EEG monitoring (iCEM), has announced the publication of findings from its pivotal UMPIRE (sUb-scalp Monitoring ePileptic seIzuREs) trial in Epilepsia. The study, carried out at major hospitals in Australia, confirmed the safety and effectiveness of iCEM, showing that the system can record high-quality EEG data over long durations, comparable to conventional scalp-based EEG monitoring.

In May 2025, Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) , a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing small molecule precision therapies for neurological and psychiatric conditions, announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, along with a business update. The company described 2025 as a pivotal year, as it moves toward presenting initial proof-of-concept data for RAP-219 from its Phase 2a trial in patients with refractory focal epilepsy and advances its pipeline-in-a-product approach by launching a clinical trial for bipolar mania.

In April 2025, In a Phase Ib/IIa trial, Lundbeck's receptor superagonist, developed to treat seizures linked to developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), demonstrated a 61.2% reduction in total seizures. Interim data from the open-label extension (OLE) of the Pacific trial (NCT05364021), which evaluated bexicaserin, an oral 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, in patients previously on placebo, revealed a 57.3% decrease in countable motor seizures and a 61.2% reduction in total seizures in those who had switched from placebo.

In March 2025, QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 proof-of-mechanism (PoM) clinical trial of QRL-101. The study, conducted in healthy volunteers, assessed biomarkers associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and epilepsy.

In November 2024, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a pioneering gene therapy company focused on developing treatments for severe medical conditions, has announced that the first patient has been administered AMT-260 in the GenTLE Phase I/IIa clinical trial for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE).

In September 2024, Synergia Medical successfully implanted its neurostimulation technology in the first two patients participating in a study aimed at treating epilepsy. These procedures are part of a first-in-human trial being conducted at two locations in Belgium and one in Germany. The surgeries for the initial patients were performed earlier this month at the Belgian sites, according to the company.

In 2023, the Epilepsy Treatment Market in the US was valued at around USD 4.3 billion , representing approximately 48% of the total market revenue across the 7MM.

In 2023, the Epilepsy Treatment Market in the EU4 and the UK held a market share of approximately 29%. Among these countries, Germany had the largest market share, followed by France and the UK. These figures are expected to evolve during the forecast period.

In 2023, the Epilepsy Treatment Market Size in Japan was estimated to be around USD 2.1 billion .

In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy in the 7MM were approximately 7 million, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% through 2034.

In 2023, the US had around 3.3 million total diagnosed epilepsy cases, with 14% of them in children and 86% in adults. The total number of epilepsy cases is anticipated to rise by 2034.

In 2023, the EU4 and the UK had approximately 1.3 million male cases and 1.5 million female cases of diagnosed epilepsy, with these figures expected to increase over the study period.

In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of epilepsy cases among the EU4 and the UK, with approximately 735 thousand cases. Of these, nearly 74% were focal seizures, 18% were generalized seizures, and 8% were classified as other determined or undetermined epileptic seizures.

In 2023, Japan had the second-highest number of diagnosed epilepsy cases among the 7MM, with approximately 890 thousand cases. These numbers are anticipated to change over the course of the study period.

In Japan, drug-resistant epilepsy/refractory cases accounted for the highest number of epilepsy cases, with approximately 82 thousand in 2023, followed by photosensitivity and childhood absence epilepsy, each with 44 thousand cases. These figures are projected to change by 2034.

The epilepsy market is expected to experience steady growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% projected from 2024 to 2034. This growth across the 7MM will be fueled by the launch of new therapies, including LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film), XEN1101, COMFYDE (carisbamate), Lorcaserin (E2023), and Soticlestat (TAK-935), among others.

DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, there were around 7 million total diagnosed prevalent cases of epilepsy across the 7MM. Of these, 48% of the cases were in the US, 39% were in the EU4 and the UK, and 13% were in Japan.

Key Epilepsy Companies: Aquestive Therapeutics, Atnahs Pharma (Pharmanovia), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, SK Biopharmaceutical, Angelini Pharma/Ono Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Ovid Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals/Knopp Biosciences, and others

Key Epilepsy Therapies: LIBERVANT (diazepam buccal film), EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol), XCOPRI/ONTOZRY (cenobamate), AFINITOR DISPERZ/VOTUBIA (everolimus), XEN1101/Azetukalner, Soticlestat (TAK-935), BHV-7000 (KB-3061), and others

The Epilepsy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Epilepsy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Epilepsy market dynamics.