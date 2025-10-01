2025 Latina Bizcon Welcomes Esteemed State Leaders For“Smart Growth: Supercharge Your Business With AI”

Ontario, CA - The National Latina Business Women Association Inland Empire Institute (NLBWA-IE) proudly announces the 2025 Latina BizCon , a dynamic conference aimed at equipping Latina and Women of Color entrepreneurs with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in an evolving business landscape. The event will take place on October 30, 2025, at the Ontario Convention Center, situated on Convention Center Way in Ontario, California.

NLBWA-IE is also excited to announce that two distinguished leaders will participate as featured speakers and guests of honor at Latina BizCon 2025 , themed "Smart Growth: Supercharge Your Business with AI."

Ana M. Lasso , Director of the California Department of General Services, brings a wealth of expertise in public-sector innovation and infrastructure development. Since her appointment in March 2021, she has led efforts to streamline procurement, enhance statewide facility management, and support equitable access for small businesses.

Joining her is Dr. Tara Lynn Gray , Director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). Installed in April 2021, she champions resources for California's four million-plus small businesses, focusing on access to capital, capacity building, and inclusive economic mobility.

Additionally, Diane Lydon , Assistant Deputy Director and Northern California Regional Advisor at the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), will lead all procurement-related and supplier diversity programs and initiatives, and will also be in attendance.

Their participation underscores the event's mission: empowering Latina and Women of Color entrepreneurs across the Inland Empire to harness artificial intelligence, smart contracting, and confidence in scaling their ventures.

Latina BizCon 2025 is a one-day conference featuring keynotes, expert panels, hands-on workshops, and networking-all designed to enable smarter, tech-forward, and sustainable business growth.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: & Location: Ontario Convention Center

Latina BizCon 2025 is a celebration of resilience, vision, and leadership-empowering businesses to grow wiser and stronger.

About NLBWA-IE:

The National Latina Business Women Association - Inland Empire (NLBWA-IE) is dedicated to cultivating, connecting, and empowering Latina businesswomen and professionals, fostering growth, prosperity, and influence within the community. Through various initiatives, NLBWA-IE aims to provide a platform for networking, skill-building, and collaboration, propelling women toward achieving their entrepreneurial and professional aspirations.

