From Prague To Onetangi: A Road Less Travelled

Life is not lived in a straight line or one direction. Rather, it wanders in zigzags, between the now, the past and the future, like a relentless machine constantly checking in with what is, what has been and what might yet be. Sometimes it traverses continents, loves, and hurts, leaving behind parts of ourselves in the unexpected locations.

In "From Error to Error," Monika Killeen describes this sense of movement-physical and emotional-as her heroine navigates the transition from the small oppressed town of Slovakia, to cobblestone streets of Prague to the windy beaches of Onetangi, New Zealand.

The book is more than a geography of the heart. It's a human odyssey of a complicated father-daughter relationship, moments of passion that can't last, and the inexorable tug of memory. Love affairs that lead to freedom but risk encumbrance, decisions made out of fear and in bravery, the story travels with a candour so unvarnished that anyone touched by a migrant experience will relate in some way.

Killeen's prose is unflinching but also compassionate, exploring how the spaces we occupy can shape who we are as much as the people we meet. All readers will identify with the yearning for home, the pain of loss, and the vulnerability that comes with testing one's resilience.

Not only a novel for readers who are seduced by sweeping landscapes, the story is for anyone who has experienced leaving a part of themselves somewhere else, at some other time. Ultimately, the novel examines how, in exile, love can serve as a compass, and that memory can be shaped into a bridge between the person we once were and the person we might become.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her writing.

Book Name: FROM ERROR TO ERROR

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 1968615113

