Acrylic Resins Market Size, Competitor Ranking Analysis, Market Trend Forecast Report 2025-2030 Top Key Players Analysis

The acrylic resins market is growing steadily, driven by demand in coatings, construction, automotive, and electronics. Key players like BASF, Dow, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Sumitomo Chemical, and Arkema are leading with innovative, durable, and eco-friendly resin solutions.

The acrylic resins market is projected to reach USD 28.55 billion by 2030 from USD 21.89 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period. article delves into the competition landscape, acrylic resins market growth prospects, opportunities, drivers, constraints, major market players, current market trends, and regional insights shaping the market. The acrylic resins market across industrial and commercial applications has experienced substantial growth, primarily because performance demands are rising in sectors such as automotive, construction, packaging, and electronics. The increasing global need for durable, visually versatile, and weather-resistant materials, along with the move toward lightweight and energy-efficient designs, calls for advanced resin formulas that improve product durability, surface quality, and functional performance while meeting regulatory standards.

Commonly used products like solvent-based resins, waterborne dispersions, UV-curable systems, and high-performance copolymers are designed to deliver key technical features including superior adhesion, chemical resistance, gloss retention, and flexibility in tough environmental conditions. A major market driver is the focus on low-VOC, bio-based, or recyclable resin systems, driven by stricter environmental regulations and goals related to the circular economy. Additionally, advancements in technologies such as digital color-matching, automated dispensing, and control systems enhance formulation accuracy, reduce material waste, and shorten product development cycles. These innovations also demonstrate how acrylic resins are providing high performance, innovative product design, and sustainable solutions across many end-use markets.

Acrylates are expected to be the second-fastest-growing chemistry during the forecast period.

Acrylates are expected to be the second fastest-growing chemistry segment in the global acrylic resins market during the forecast period. This growth in acrylate resins has occurred because of the versatility and wide variety of applications in many different industries. Acrylic resins exhibit excellent weatherability, UV resistance, and adhesive properties for both waterborne and solvent-based systems. Overall, demand for acrylates is growing rapidly in some key areas, like architectural and automotive coatings, where long dry times, durability, and gloss retention are very important. Additional demand for acrylate resins is stemming from increased interest in low-VOC and environmentally friendly formulations, where acrylate resins can be made to meet rigid environmental standards. Given that manufacturers are continuously looking for high-performance, environmentally friendly materials to stay competitive, acrylates are likely to remain a rather strong segment through the next 5-10 years in both developed and emerging economies.

Elastomers are expected to be the second-fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Elastomers are projected to be the second-fastest-growing application segment in the acrylic resins market during the forecast period due to their exceptional flexibility, resilience, and weather resistance. Acrylic-based elastomers are increasingly used in sealants, adhesives, and flexible coatings, particularly in construction and automotive applications where long-term durability is essential. In addition, infrastructure development projects and increased transport sector activity in developing countries are also supporting growth. Resin modification technologies are advancing elastomers with higher thermal and chemical resistance, allowing new options in stringent industrial settings. End users' demand for materials is focused on performance and longevity, and complying with safety and sustainability requirements that are changing on a daily basis.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing acrylic resins market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the acrylic resins market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure projects, and surging automotive production across major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's booming construction sector, supported by large-scale residential and commercial developments, is significantly increasing the demand for architectural and protective coatings. Rising consumer spending and a growing middle class are further propelling demand for high-quality paints, adhesives, and sealants based on acrylic resins. Additionally, favorable government initiatives promoting sustainable and low-VOC coating technologies are accelerating the shift toward waterborne and eco-friendly acrylic systems. With a combination of strong manufacturing capabilities, increasing foreign investments, and continuous product innovations, Asia Pacific is solidifying its position as the primary growth engine in the global acrylic resins market.

Acrylic Resins Companies

The report profiles key companies, including BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Trinseo (US), and Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan).

BASF (Germany)

BASF, a global chemical leader, operates across seven segments including Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. Its acrylic resins fall under Industrial Solutions, which also provides dispersions, resins, and additives for sustainable processes. With 235 production sites in 92 countries and six Verbund hubs, BASF maintains a strong global footprint.

Dow (US)

Dow is a key player in specialty chemicals and acrylic resins, primarily through its Performance Materials & Coatings segment. It offers high-performance resins, dispersions, and conformal coatings for industries such as construction, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Operating 91 sites in 30 countries, Dow emphasizes sustainability and innovation in acrylic technologies for coatings and surface protection.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group leads in acrylic resins through its MMA & Derivatives segment, producing MMA and PMMA used in coatings, adhesives, and molded plastics. With global operations across five core domains, it supplies advanced materials to automotive, construction, and electronics sectors. Its wide network across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and MEA strengthens its acrylic market presence.

Sumitomo Chemical (Japan)

Sumitomo Chemical contributes to acrylic resins via its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment, producing MMA polymers, polyethylene, and polypropylene. Its portfolio includes high-purity chemicals and emulsions that enhance acrylic applications. With 184 subsidiaries and 32,000+ employees across all major regions, Sumitomo adapts to diverse industry needs from coatings to polymers.

Arkema (France)

Arkema is a global specialty materials supplier with strong acrylic resin offerings under its Coating Solutions segment. It provides a broad range of acrylic resins and additives for decorative, industrial, and high-performance coatings. With operations in 55 countries, 157 production sites, and 17 R&D centers, Arkema focuses on durable and eco-friendly coating innovations worldwide.

