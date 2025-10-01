Global Postbiotics Market Set To Reach USD 224.8 Million By 2030, Growing At 8.9% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Postbiotics Market by Source (Bacteria, Yeast), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Pharmaceuticals), Form, Function, Manufacturing Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The postbiotics market is valued at USD 146.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 224.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Growth is being fueled by rising consumer awareness of the link between postbiotics and digestive, gut, and immune health, alongside the increasing demand for nutritious foods and high-quality animal products.

Postbiotics are widely used in functional food & beverages and dietary supplements, with applications ranging from snacks, yogurts, and cultured dairy drinks to non-food areas such as cosmetics and personal care. Their stability, safety, and compatibility with innovative formulations have made them an attractive option for product developers. Manufacturers are actively investing in product innovations and technological advancements, further expanding the market scope.

What Are Postbiotics?

Postbiotics are bioactive compounds produced when probiotics ferment in the gut. Unlike probiotics, which require live cultures, postbiotics consist of non-living bacterial products or byproducts that offer similar-if not more stable-health benefits. These include enhanced gut health, immune system support, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Their biggest advantage lies in stability. Unlike probiotics that may lose viability during processing, storage, or transit, postbiotics maintain their efficacy across a wide range of formulations, making them highly attractive for use in functional foods, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition.

Postbiotics Market Growth Drivers



Consumer Awareness: Increasing recognition of the gut–immune system connection is boosting demand for science-backed solutions.

Functional Foods & Beverages: Postbiotics are being incorporated into fortified drinks, dairy alternatives, and dietary supplements.

Animal Nutrition: Rising focus on antibiotic-free livestock production is fueling adoption of postbiotics as a natural feed additive. Stability & Shelf Life: Unlike probiotics, postbiotics maintain functionality even after processing, making them easier for manufacturers to integrate into diverse products.

Postbiotics Market Opportunities



Personalized Nutrition: Demand for tailored microbiome solutions is creating space for innovation in postbiotic formulations.

Cosmeceuticals: Postbiotics are increasingly being explored in skincare for their role in balancing skin microbiota. Emerging Markets: Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to see robust growth, fueled by rising middle-class populations and interest in preventive health.

Bacteria as the Leading Source

The bacterial source of postbiotics dominates the market due to its multiple health benefits, ease of formulation, and strong alignment with consumer trends in digestive and overall well-being. Unlike probiotics, which require live cells, bacterial postbiotics (such as Humiome by dsm-firmenich, Netherlands) use heat-stabilized microbial fractions and metabolites, offering high stability, safety, and standardization. These properties make them suitable for applications in gut health, immunity, and metabolic health. With general consumer awareness of postbiotics still low, bacterial postbiotics represent a white-space opportunity for innovation and trustworthy solutions.

Expanding Role in Animal Nutrition

The animal nutrition segment is emerging as a major growth area. The shift away from therapeutic antibiotics to preserve antibiotic efficacy has created opportunities for postbiotics in animal feed. Proper selection of strains and culturing methods is critical for developing effective postbiotic-based feed solutions. Demand is particularly strong in the dairy and meat industries, while the pet food sector is also growing as consumers seek premium wet and dry meals enriched with probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics-especially in developed markets.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Key factors include:



Busy lifestyles are driving demand for convenience and fortified foods.

Rising incomes and purchasing power boost premium product consumption.

Rapid urbanization and diet diversification are shaping dynamic consumer preferences. Liberalized foreign direct investment in the food sector, fueling expansion.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are key markets, with strong demand in dietary supplements and functional food & beverages. Additionally, governments in the region are increasingly encouraging the use of probiotic and postbiotic-based animal feed due to concerns over the health impacts of Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs). This is creating significant opportunities in both human and animal nutrition sectors.

Leading Postbiotics Manufacturers :

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF (Germany), Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), MCLS Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Sami-Sabinsa Group (India), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Biotenova Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), and Bioprox Healthcare (France).

Future Outlook:

The next five years will be pivotal for the postbiotics industry. Backed by ongoing clinical research, expanding product launches, and growing consumer trust in science-backed nutrition, the sector is set to transition from a niche innovation to a mainstream health solution.

As functional foods and holistic wellness become global megatrends, postbiotics stand out as a stable, effective, and scalable solution. For businesses, this presents an opportunity to invest in innovation, education, and global expansion.

