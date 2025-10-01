Logistics & Healthcare Use Cases Drive Embodied AI Market To USD 23.06 Billion By 2030, At 39.0% CAGR

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Embodied AI Market"The global Embodied AI Market in terms of revenue is estimated to be worth $4.44 billion in 2025 and is poised to reach $23.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.0% during the forecast period.

The report " Embodied AI Market by Product Type [Robots (Humanoid Robots, Mobile Robots, Industrial Robots, Service Robots, Cobots), Exoskeletons, Autonomous Systems, Smart Appliances], Level of Embodiment (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3) - Global Forecast to 2030 " The global embodied AI market is projected to grow from USD 4.44 billion in 2025 to USD 23.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.0%. The embodied AI market is rapidly expanding, driven by advancements in machine autonomy that enable robots to perform complex, adaptive tasks with minimal human intervention. Additionally, embodied AI plays a pivotal role in facilitating real-world mobility in autonomous systems, such as delivery robots and self-driving vehicles, by equipping them with spatial awareness, dynamic learning, and contextual decision-making. Key players like SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), and Boston Dynamics (US) continue to innovate, positioning the market for significant growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 249 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 290 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Embodied AI Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-p

By level of embodiment, the Level 2: Intermediate Embodiment segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2025 .

Level 2: Intermediate Embodiment leads the Embodied AI Industry , driven by the adoption of AI agents that perceive their environment, learn from data, and adapt to changing tasks. These systems balance autonomy and controllability, making them ideal for logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, where real-time adaptability is critical. Use cases like smart robots in warehouses, surgical assistants in hospitals, and adaptive inspection bots in factories propel demand for this level of embodiment. Integration of machine learning and edge AI enhances responsiveness and intelligence. Companies like ABB, KUKA, Agility Robotics, and Boston Dynamics are deploying learning-enabled robots for context-aware behavior and operational optimization. Innovations in reinforcement learning, real-time path planning, and sensor fusion expand the application scope of intermediate embodied AI. As enterprises prioritize operational flexibility and human-robot collaboration, Level 2 systems are preferred for scalable deployment, driving market growth during the forecast period.

The Logistics & Supply Chain vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR in the embodied ai market during the forecast period .

The logistics & supply chain vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the embodied AI market, driven by the accelerating need for autonomous material handling, inventory optimization, and last-mile delivery efficiency. As global supply chains become increasingly complex and consumer demand for faster fulfillment rises, companies are adopting embodied AI solutions such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-enabled sorting systems, and collaborative picking robots. These intelligent systems combine perception, motion planning, and AI-driven decision-making to navigate dynamic environments, improve order accuracy, and reduce reliance on manual labor. Companies such as Amazon Robotics, GreyOrange, and Locus Robotics are leading this transformation by deploying large fleets of AI-powered robots in warehouses and fulfillment centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030 .

The embodied AI market in the Asia Pacific is experiencing accelerated growth, fueled by the convergence of advanced robotics, AI, and real-world application demands across key sectors. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are at the forefront, leveraging embodied AI in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and elder care. The region's strong electronics and semiconductor industries, particularly in Taiwan and Japan, are instrumental in enabling real-time sensor-driven intelligence and edge computing capabilities, which are critical for embodied AI systems to operate in dynamic environments. This technological backbone is complemented by rising labor shortages and an aging population in several nations, driving adoption in service roles such as caregiving, education, and customer interaction. Government-backed AI strategies, vibrant startup ecosystems, the increasing consumer acceptance of intelligent robots, and the Asia Pacific's cultural readiness for human-machine collaboration position the region as a global leader in embodied AI adoption.

Key Players

Key Players Operating in the Embodied AI Companies include SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), and Boston Dynamics (US).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.