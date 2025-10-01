403
Pro Star Aviation Earns EASA Part-145 Certification, Solidifies Support For European Operators
EINPresswire/ -- Pro Star Aviation has been granted European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part-145 Repair Station approval at its Manchester, New Hampshire facility. This certification authorizes Pro Star to perform maintenance, upgrades, and inspections on European-registered aircraft on U.S. soil. Under the bilateral U.S.-European Union safety agreement, this approval recognizes Pro Star’s capability to perform maintenance that aligns with EASA’s standards and requirements.
“EASA approval strengthens our ability to support OEM partners and European operators," said Jeffrey Shaw, Director of Sales and Marketing at Pro Star Aviation. "With our close proximity to major East Coast destinations, we can now provide faster, more comprehensive service to international business aircraft flying into the U.S."
EASA certification considerably expands Pro Star’s ability to support international operators, particularly those flying into major East Coast touchpoints like Boston and New York. This approval, in addition to previous FAA and Transport Canada certifications, puts Pro Star in a unique position to serve a broad range of aircraft owners from around the world.
Pro Star Aviation, headquartered at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire with locations in Grand Rapids, MI, and Portland, ME, is a recognized industry leader in the maintenance and upgrade of business and government aircraft. The company is a factory-authorized service facility for Dassault, Embraer, and Pilatus. Pro Star has gained national recognition specializing in avionics upgrades, in-flight connectivity solutions, special mission aircraft modifications, and aircraft sales. With proven capacity to manage complex projects and provide targeted solutions for unique operational requirements, Pro Star consistently meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Pro Star is part of the Laughlin Family aviation group of companies, which was founded in 1948 and has additional operations in FBO, airline services, and aircraft de-icing.
