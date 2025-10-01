Vista Clara Launches Breakthrough Technology For Geotech
Harpoon® can be operated both offshore and on land to deliver real-time, continuous, high-resolution, in-situ data on both geotechnical and hydrogeological properties of the subsurface with minimal disturbance to the native formation.
Key capabilities of the Harpoon® include:
• Magnetic resonance data: porosity, bound/mobile water, pore size distribution, sediment classification, hydraulic conductivity (K)
• CPTu measurements: tip resistance, sleeve friction, pore pressure, tilt angle
• Real-time results onsite: more accurate site characterization through instantaneous data with no delays or core samples
• Reduced risk and cost for infrastructure and offshore projects
“We created Harpoon to meet growing demand for fast, reliable in-situ geotechnical characterization,” said Dr. David Walsh, President of Vista Clara. “By delivering the most critical parameters onsite, Harpoon helps reduce risk and cost in major infrastructure and offshore projects.”
For more information on the Harpoon, contact Simon Proctor at ....
About Vista Clara
Vista Clara creates and manufactures advanced Magnetic Resonance (MR) instruments for geophysical subsurface investigations worldwide. Our instruments support groundwater, environmental, mining, construction, and energy projects with unmatched hydrogeological insight.
