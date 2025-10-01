ACME Capital Welcomes Katera Mujadidi As Partner And Head Of Investor Relations

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ACME Capital , an early-stage venture capital firm, announced the appointment of Katera Mujadidi as Partner and Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Katera will help shape the firm's strategy and lead the creation of ACME's dedicated investor relations and fundraising department. She will oversee the global investor relations platform, deepen partnerships with existing limited partners, and lead fundraising initiatives.

ACME Capital partners with visionary founders who are building breakthrough technologies and pioneering business models ahead of consensus. The firm's fourth flagship fund family closed at over $300M, raising total committed capital since inception to $1.5B.

ACME's current investment strategy focuses on transformative sectors within deep tech including aerospace and defense, physical AI, the future of work, digital health, advanced materials, and manufacturing.

Katera brings more than a decade of venture capital and investor relations experience. She has held senior roles in fundraising, strategy, and LP engagement at firms including Vivo Capital, Northgate Capital, and Pantera Capital. Most recently, she led global investor relations at an investment firm, where she drove international expansion, managed a team, and strengthened long-term partnerships with institutional investors worldwide.

“I'm thrilled to join ACME Capital as it enters its next chapter,” said Katera Mujadidi.“ACME has a unique record of backing visionary founders ahead of the curve and building lasting investor partnerships. I look forward to working closely with the partners to position the firm for its next decade of growth.”

Hany Nada, Co-Founder and Partner at ACME Capital, commented:“With her global experience and strong record of cultivating long-term investor relationships, Katera brings the leadership and perspective ACME needs as we continue to expand our platform and back the next wave of category-defining companies.”

About ACME Capital:

ACME Capital is a venture capital firm with offices in San Francisco, CA, investing across the United States and Europe. The firm works with founders developing breakthrough technologies and new business models ahead of market consensus.

Across all funds since inception, the Firm has raised approximately $1.5B in total committed capital. The firm's strategy focuses on deep tech sectors including aerospace and defense, physical AI, future of work, digital health, advanced materials, and next-generation manufacturing.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink