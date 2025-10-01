Compareforexbrokers: Seven Major Forex Pairs Slip To 66.3% Of Global Turnover
|
Market Share of Major Currency Pairs (%)
|
Pair
|
2022
|
2025
|
Change
|
EUR/USD
|
22.7
|
21.2
|
-1.5
|
USD/JPY
|
13.5
|
14.3
|
+0.8
|
GBP/USD
|
9.5
|
7.6
|
-1.9
|
USD/CNY
|
6.6
|
8.1
|
+1.5
|
USD/CAD
|
5.5
|
5.3
|
-0.2
|
AUD/USD
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
-0.2
|
USD/CHF
|
3.9
|
4.9
|
+1.0
“USD/CNY is the clearest example of this shift. It has grown from just 0.8% of global turnover in 2010 to 8.1% in 2025, that is a 912% increase,” said Grossbard.“It paints a clear picture of the yuan's growing role in global trade and finance, and how Asia has become increasingly central to foreign exchange markets.”
Other dollar pairs have also gained ground. USD/HKD almost doubled its share from 2.4% to 3.6%, supported by active hedging around North Asia trade, and USD/KRW increased to 1.8% as electronics and semiconductor supply chains managed currency risk more directly.
This year's BIS Triennial Survey confirms that while forex remains the world's largest and most liquid market, its structure is shifting as new regions and currencies play a bigger role.
About CompareForexBrokers
Independent review, comparisons and broker statistics can be viewed on compareforexbrokers with no paywall applied.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment