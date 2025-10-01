Al-Hroub: We Call On The Jordanian Government To Honor And Welcome The“Freedom Flotilla” Activists

MENAFN - Amman Net) Dr. Rula Al-Hroub, Secretary-General of the Workers' Party, called on the Jordanian government to take the initiative to honor and host the“Freedom Flotilla” activists who participated in the mission to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, according to her statements to Radio Al-Balad.

Al-Haroub said that the popular sit-in organized by the party represents another form of popular action away from traditional demonstrations, aimed at sending a message of solidarity and thanks to these activists who left their cities in about 45 countries around the world to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinians, despite the long distances and the challenges posed by the occupation.

She confirmed that these efforts represent a global rejection of Israeli policies toward the Palestinian people, and that the message was conveyed even though the occupation might prevent the activists from reaching Gaza, arrest some of them, or deport them.

Al-Haroub added that the popular sit-in coincided with similar events in 118 cities around the world, calling on the relevant governments to protect the activists and provide them with logistical support, as Italy and Spain did, and to pressure Israel to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Al-Haroub pointed out that the official Jordanian stance is advanced compared to Arab and international positions, emphasizing that Palestine is an inseparable part of Jordan's domestic policy, and that the Jordanian government has carried out ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts despite the lack of unified Arab support.

Dr. Rula Al-Haroub concluded by saying:“We hope that the Jordanian government and its parliament receive these activists at the state's expense, honor them, and send a message of support for humanitarian efforts in confronting Israeli arrogance, especially since these heroes carried nothing with them except their passports.”ش