The Crypto Market Has Rebounded From Its Low Point, But Further Signals Are Needed

Market Picture

The crypto market capitalisation has remained virtually unchanged over the past 24 hours, staying close to $3.91 trillion and the 50-day moving average. The market has moved away from local lows but prefers to wait for the next catalyst to determine its direction. Labour market data and the resolution of the US shutdown issue promise to help in this regard.

Bitcoin is trading above $114.4k, trying to consolidate above its 50-day moving average. The first cryptocurrency is much worse than gold and silver at exploiting the narrative of US financial problems, showing very indecisive growth. Cryptocurrencies are being weighed down by pressure on the stock markets, for which the shutdown is a negative factor.

Bitcoin rose 6.1% in September to $114.6k, defying the seasonal trends of one of the two worst months of the year. In recent days, BTC has managed to approach the highs of the middle of the month.