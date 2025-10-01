PNE AG Successful With 57.8 MW In Onshore Wind Energy Tenders
|
PNE AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporate news
PNE AG successful with 57.8 MW in onshore wind energy tenders
Cuxhaven , 1 October 2025 – The PNE Group was also successful in the third round of tenders issued by the Federal Network Agency for onshore wind farms. All submitted projects were awarded contracts. These included the 'Hassendorf' repowering project, the 'Gerdshagen' wind farm expansion and the 'Niederkrüchten' energy park.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, the PNE Group will construct the 'Niederkrüchten' energy park with five wind turbines and a capacity of 36.0 (Megawatt) MW. In Brandenburg, the contract for the expansion of the 'Gerdshagen' wind farm with one wind turbine and a capacity of 7.2 MW was also awarded. In Lower Saxony, the 'Hassendorf' repowering project with three wind turbines and a total capacity of 14.4 MW is being built
Also in Lower Saxony, a total of twelve wind turbines with a total capacity of 85.8 MW are to be built in the 'Überhäsiges Viertel' wind farm. This is a cooperation project between Volksbanken in the district of Cloppenburg and PNE AG.
About the PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group is listed on the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on power generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation, approval procedures and financing to construction, operation and repowering. As a Clean Energy Solutions Provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants, as well as battery storage solutions for more efficient use of renewable energies. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions used in the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.
Your contact persons:
PNE AG
Alexander Lennemann
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 47 21 7 18 – 453
E-mail: ...
PNE AG
Head of Investor Relations
Christopher Rodler
Tel: +49 40 879 33 – 114
E-mail: ...
01.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A30VJW3
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A30VJW
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2206918
|
2206918 01.10.2025 CET/CEST
