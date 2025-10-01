029 Group SE: Limestone Capital Opens Aethos London Shoreditch



Berlin, 1st October 2025. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0) announces that its portfolio company Limestone Capital has opened Aethos London Shoreditch , the brand's first UK venue, in East London this week. The launch represents a pivotal step for the platform, underscoring Aethos' accelerating footprint and operational discipline in Europe's most critical markets. Earlier this year, Limestone Capital acquired the former Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch, enabling its relaunch under the Aethos brand. Conceived around connection, creativity and community, Aethos has grown a loyal following across Europe and is now bringing its distinctive approach to London. Located in the vibrant urban landscape of Shoreditch, the property occupies the building originally opened as Nobu Hotel Shoreditch in 2017. The venue's refreshed interiors were created by Barcelona-based multidisciplinary design practice Astet. Designed for curious minds and culture lovers who want to experience cities more personally while finding meaningful moments of connection, Aethos aims to reframe the traditional members' club experience -“less velvet rope and more open invitation.” Drawing on its presence in Sardinia, Mallorca and Milan, Aethos London Shoreditch will foster cultural exchange by bringing together international audiences and local communities.“The best kind of hospitality doesn't just serve people, it brings them together. We're creating a space that feels alive, local and deeply personal,” said Benjamin Habbel, Co-Founder of Limestone Capital and Aethos.

About Limestone Capital AG About Limestone Capital AG Limestone Capital is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing and creating value in the experience economy. We develop and incubate branded platforms in the global travel and hospitality sector, often alongside a value-add real estate strategy. Limestone advises family offices and institutional investors on their investment strategies and has over €1 billion Euro invested across its various hospitality platforms. Existing portfolio companies include Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, Voaara, as well as various operating real estate assets in European destinations such as Madrid, Milan, Lisbon, Ericeira, Mallorca, Corsica and Sardinia. Further Information: About 029 Group SE 029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany. Further Information: 029 Group SE

