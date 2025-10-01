B4SI Expands Network In Spain Through The Acquisition Of LBG España

MENAFN - 3BL) October 1, 2025 /3BL/ - B4SI, supported by SLR, is proud to announce the expansion of its global network through the strategic acquisition of LBG España, welcoming a significant number of new Spanish companies into the B4SI community. This strengthens B4SI's presence in Spain and reinforces its position as the global standard for measuring and managing corporate social impact.

This acquisition:



Builds on a robust and engaged membership base in Spain

Aligns with the Spanish market's mature approach to social impact and commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Unlocks new opportunities to deepen relationships with businesses and partners across the region

B4SI is therefore delighted to open the doors to the B4SI network to leading Spanish companies in the finance, energy, infrastructure, consumer goods and telecommunications sectors.

“Ferrovial's path-breaking attitude moved us to be one of the founders of LBG España, moreover it drove Ferrovial to be one of the first Spanish companies to join the B4SI network five years ago. Joining B4SI reinforced our commitment to measuring and managing social impact with transparency and purpose. As a global company, adopting a global standard strengthens our ability to deliver meaningful and life-changing impact in the communities where we develop and build our infrastructures.” Ricardo Navas, Ferrovial CSR Programs Manager

“At MAS Business, we are pleased to hand over the coordination of the LBG España group to B4SI. As members of this global network, Spanish companies will be able to continue contributing to the development of the framework. Without a doubt, the LBG España group of companies will bring value and expertise to the global community, enriching it with the knowledge and insights gained over the group's 18 years of experience.” Sonsoles García, MAS Business

This acquisition marks a major milestone in B4SI's journey to unify global corporate social impact under one framework. Spanish businesses have long demonstrated leadership in advancing societal goals. Now, through B4SI, they align with a global movement to measure impact with consistency, credibility, and purpose.

B4SI will support these organisations in strengthening their strategies, enhancing transparency, and delivering even greater value to society.

¡Bienvenidos!

To learn more about B4SI and its work in Spain, visit or contact the team at [email protected] .

Read the B4SI 2024 Annual Review: