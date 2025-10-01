Chloe Hodge, Award-Winning Australian Author, Says Creativity Should Not Be Replaced By AI

EINPresswire/ -- Chloe Hodge , an award-winning Australian author, has built a career crafting unique characters and immersive fantasy worlds that provide readers with a genuine escape. Now, as debates grow around artificial intelligence in publishing, Hodge is speaking out, voicing her concern that AI undermines the very creativity and authenticity that define literature.

In response to the recent headline, "‘No consent’: Australian authors ‘livid’ that Meta may have used their books to train AI," Hodge says, “The use of AI to write books is not only misleading, it strips away the authenticity and emotional depth that real authors bring to their work. It diminishes the value of genuine storytelling, undermines the years of dedication writers invest in their craft, and erodes opportunities for the many creative professionals who make books possible.”

Hodge further emphasizes that AI threatens more than just the author’s voice. “This technology not only undermines authorship but also takes jobs from ghostwriters, editors, book cover designers, and everyone involved in the publishing process. It’s an easy way out, and it’s especially difficult for indie authors trying to carve out their place in the industry.”

Hodge notes that readers today are often skeptical of authors due to the use of AI in writing books, and even something as simple as an end dash can raise eyebrows. While some associate this punctuation with AI-generated writing, Hodge insists it has long been one of her favorite stylistic techniques.

About Chloe Hodge’s Work

Hodge is the author of multiple fantasy series that transport readers into immersive, high-stakes worlds.

-- The Terrulian Trials (Urban Fantasy, 18+) – Co-written with Rebecca Camm:

This academy-set series blends witty banter, brutal challenges, and steamy romance. Titles include "A Sky of Storms," "A Forest of Fire," and "A Sea of Secrets."

-- The Cursed Blood Duology (Fantasy Romance, 18+):

A bestselling dark romantasy inspired by Hungarian folklore. Beginning with "The Cursed and the Broken" and concluding with "The Fated and the Damned," the duology weaves witchcraft, forbidden love, and ancient magic into a tale of destiny and desire.

-- The Guardians of the Grove Trilogy (Epic Fantasy, YA+):

An epic, sword-and-sorcery adventure in the vein of Throne of Glass and The Lord of the Rings. The trilogy includes "Vengeance Blooms," "Retribution Dies," and "Fury Burns."

-- Romancing the Realms (Standalone Romantasy, 18+):

A multi-author romantasy collection. Hodge’s upcoming standalone, "Courting the Fae Captain," delivers fierce heroines, fake dating, and high-stakes intrigue.

About Chloe Hodge

Chloe Hodge is an award-winning Australian author known for her richly imagined fantasy worlds and complex, relatable characters. With multiple bestselling series spanning urban fantasy, dark romance, epic fantasy, and romantasy, Hodge is celebrated for her creativity, passion, and commitment to authentic storytelling. Her work has captivated readers worldwide and continues to inspire a new generation of fantasy lovers.

