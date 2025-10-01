ORVIWO Founder, Jan G. Ortega Suárez Discusses Providing Tactical IT And Smart Security Solutions Across Puerto Rico

EINPresswire/ -- CEOCFO Magazine , an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Jan G. Ortega Suárez, Founder of Carolina, Puerto Rico-based ORVIWO LLC , a Tactical IT and Smart Security Solutions company providing services for schools, pharmacies, gas stations, critical infrastructure, defense, public safety, emergency response, healthcare, businesses and government agencies across Puerto Rico.

Jan G. Ortega Suárez during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addressing the vision behind ORVIWO said, “The vision behind ORVIWO starts with providing Tactical IT and Smart Security solutions across Puerto Rico and the rest of the Caribbean. The key concept is helping Puerto Ricans grow into a new era. We are a security company that is here to provide solutions that will enable all of the people of Puerto Rico to feel safe. At the same time, we will be moving throughout the Caribbean region and Latin America.”

Discussing where the idea to offer Tactical IT came from, Jan G. Ortega Suárez told Lynn, “Our Tactical IT offering comes from my own experience as a military member on the 156th Wing, which is the parent unit of the 156th Communications Squadron, a unit of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. It is personalized for our clients using my military experience and veteran background for any deployment that will be provided as a solution for the client.”

As for who is using ORVIWO’s services today, Jan G. Ortega Suárez shared, “We have clients in the private sector, vertical markets, healthcare, pharmacies, schools, federal agencies and military bases.”

Asked what gives ORVIWO an edge in providing AI Video Surveillance, Jan G. Ortega Suárez replied, “There are many competitors out there today that are beginning to use an AI feature, but I can say we are ahead of the game right now, because of my strategic partnership with Motorola Solutions’ Avigilon cloud-based video and access control solutions. Avigilon is already providing these same kind of services to the same vertical markets.”

Explaining why Rugged IT Infrastructure is important in Puerto Rico, Jan G. Ortega Suárez offered, “Rugged devices are very important in these areas, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, because there are a lot of units in the field, outdoors, where in public safety and industrial there are always emergencies where these devices can be dropped to the floor or exposed to different chemicals. These incidents can affect business continuity. Therefore, we provide these devices including phones, tablets, or computers engineered and built to withstand harsh environmental conditions that would damage standard consumer-grade electronics.”

Describing the value of being a Veteran Owned Small Business, Jan G. Ortega Suárez told CEOCFO, "I have a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) certification myself as an experienced veteran working with information technology, radio frequency, tactical communications, so my experience has been proven in the real world. Representing the Hispanic people here in Puerto Rico, as a minority owned small business it is possible to be onsite to customize services and solutions for our clients makes a big difference. That is the most important part.”

As for why customers choose ORVIWO, Jan G. Ortega Suárez told CEOCFO, "At ORVIWO, we merge military experience with cutting-edge technology to deliver Tactical IT and Smart Security solutions—empowering Puerto Rico.”

