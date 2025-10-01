FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE : SALE OF HEIDSIECK & C° MONOPOLE
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, ...
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, ...
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, ...
About LANSON-BCC:
LANSON-BCC is a group of eight Champagne wine producers, created by families from the Champagne region. It brings together high-quality houses, renowned for the distinctive character of their wines and benefiting from the valuable complementarity of their clienlteles. The combination of ancestral know-how and the most modern technical resources, creative autonomy and rational synergies, enables each of its Houses to develop its performance and thus ensure the sustainability of the LANSON-BCC Group.
- Champagne Lanson, a prestigious House founded in 1760 in Reims, holder of a Royal Warrant since Queen Victoria. 85% of its champagne is sold internationally. Champagne Philipponnat, a house founded in 1910 with a tradition dating back to 1522, located in Mareuil sur Aÿ, owner of Clos des Goisses. Champagne sold through selective distribution and in fine restaurants worldwide. Champagne De Venoge, House founded in 1837, Epernay. Champagne sold through selective distribution in France and abroad, particularly its Cordon Bleu, Princes, and Grand Cuvée Louis XV ranges. Champagne Besserat de Bellefon, established in 1843, Epernay, producer of Cuvée des Moines. Champagne distributed through traditional channels (restaurants, wine merchants) in France and abroad. Champagne Boizel, House founded in 1834, Epernay. Champagne distributed via distance selling in France (B to C) and in traditional sectors internationally. Champagne Chanoine Frères, House founded in 1730, Reims. Champagne sold mainly in supermarkets and for export. The House is best known for its Cuvée Tsarine. Maison Burtin, founded in 1933, Epernay, supplier to large retailers, producer of“custom-made” Champagne for major accounts, notably the Alfred Rothschild range. Domaine Alexandre Bonnet, Les Riceys, owner of a vast vineyard whose“vigneron” champagnes are sold in traditional sectors in France and abroad. Also a producer of Rosé des Riceys.
LANSON-BCC shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.
Mnemonic : ALLAN | Isin : FR0004027068 | Reuters : ALLAN.PA | Bloomberg : ALLAN:FP
Indices: EN Growth Allshare, EN Family Business
LANSON-BCC shares are eligible for PEA-PME (small and medium-sized enterprise equity savings plans)
(implementing decree of March 5, 2014)
LANSON-BCC CALYPTUS
Bruno Paillard Cyril Combe
Tel. : +33 3 26 78 50 00 Tel. : +33 1 53 65 68 68
... ...
...
