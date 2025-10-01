Expanse Studios To Showcase Flagship Igaming Portfolio At G2E 2025 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, the fast-growing iGaming content developer and subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is set to participate at this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E), taking place October 6–9 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Expanse Studios will be exhibiting at Booth #4233.

At G2E 2025, Expanse will present its expanding portfolio of 56 proprietary games-including crash-style formats, classic slots, card and table games, and turn-based strategies-designed for regulated markets, social gaming platforms, and emerging alternative casino models.

Its current B2B distribution network spans over 1,000 operator partners globally.

The company has recently expanded its North American footprint through multiple integrations with next-gen U.S. gaming platforms and expects further growth in regulated jurisdictions, including Croatia, where it's been granted an iGaming license, and Romania, where Expanse has applied for a Class 2 iGaming license.

“We're excited to bring Expanse Studios to the G2E stage,” said Damjan Stamenković, CEO of Expanse Studios.“This is an opportunity to announce our most recent product updates and show how our unique game mechanics, growing B2B network, and fresh approach to casino content are helping shape the future of online gaming.”

G2E is the premier global gaming event where industry leaders, innovators, and regulators gather to explore the future of gaming.

Attendees can meet the Expanse Studios team at Booth #4233 to demo new releases, explore partnership opportunities, and discuss the studio's global roadmap.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of 56 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,000 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America.

The studio distributes content for real-money gaming, alternative casino formats, and social platforms. Learn more at expanse.

