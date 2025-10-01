White House Releases Images Of Netanyahu Apologizing To Qatar's Emir

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The White House released images showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologizing to Qatar's Emir in a phone call arranged by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Qatar had demanded an apology after an Israeli airstrike in Doha on September 8 killed several Hamas figures and a Qatari security officer.

Netanyahu expressed regret for the death and signaled compensation for the officer's family, a move aimed at keeping Qatar engaged in Gaza mediation.

The White House said Netanyahu's Washington visit focused on ending the Gaza war. Officials reported Israel and Hamas were“very close” to agreeing on a ceasefire framework.

Trump described the talks as a historic chance for peace, while the U.S. plan outlines a transitional Palestinian administration in Gaza and an economic reconstruction program.

Analysts say Netanyahu's apology highlights Washington's push to balance its ties with both Israel and Qatar, a key mediator in Gaza negotiations.

Diplomats caution that while progress has been made, achieving lasting peace will depend on sustained dialogue, regional cooperation, and guarantees that future escalations are prevented.

