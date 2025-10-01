Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market On Track For Major Expansion By 2034, According To Delveinsight Glaxosmithkline Plc, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Astrazeneca Plc

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Companies in the market include - Mochida Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck, Bionomics, EmpowerPharm, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, Syneos Health Inc, Vistagen Therapeutics, Bionomics, H. Lundbeck A/S, Pfizer, Avera Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Pherin Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight's “Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Report:



The Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2025, Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: NEUP) (“Neuphoria” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on developing therapies for neuropsychiatric disorders, announced that it has reached its target enrollment of 332 participants in the AFFIRM-1 Phase 3 trial. This study is evaluating BNC-210, the Company's lead candidate, as a first-in-class, fast-acting,“as-needed” treatment for social anxiety disorder (SAD).

In June 2025, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in neuroscience and nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, developing a new class of intranasal therapies called pherines, has provided an update on its ongoing U.S. PALISADE Phase 3 Program for fasedienol in the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). The PALISADE-3 Phase 3 trial remains on schedule, with topline data anticipated in Q4 of this year, while PALISADE-4 Phase 3 trial results are expected during the first half of 2026.

In March 2025, Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing neuroscience through nose-to-brain neurocircuitry with its intranasal pherine therapies, announced its participation at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 3–5, 2025. The company will present posters highlighting findings on the age of onset of social anxiety disorder (SAD) from participants in fasedienol trials, along with new insights into the traits of young adults with and without SAD.

In December 2024, Mind Medicine (MindMed) , a U.S.-based biotech firm, began dosing the first participant in its 52-week Phase III Voyage trial evaluating MM120 orally disintegrating tablets (MM120 ODT) for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). This initial Phase III study aims to compare the safety and effectiveness of MM120 ODT against a placebo in approximately 200 participants across the United States.

In March 2024, EmpowerPharm, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, completed dosing the last participant in its Phase II clinical trial evaluating pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for treating social anxiety disorder. This trial, reportedly the first of its kind authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is sponsored by EmpowerPharm and employs a randomized, placebo-controlled design. Its primary objective is to evaluate the effectiveness, safety, and tolerance of CBD among individuals diagnosed with social anxiety disorder.

The analysis of acute Acute Social Anxiety Disorder revealed that approximately 15 million adults, or 6.8% of the U.S. population, are affected by this condition.

In the U.S., the prevalence of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) was observed to be higher in women, at 15.5%, compared to 11.1% in men.

The analysis revealed that the lifetime prevalence of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder in the general population of Europe is around 7%. In the UK specifically, the lifetime prevalence is approximately 12%.

Key Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Companies: Mochida Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck, Bionomics, EmpowerPharm, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, Syneos Health Inc, Vistagen Therapeutics, Bionomics, EmpowerPharm Inc., Bionomics Limited, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck A/S, Pfizer, Avera Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Pherin Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Pharma, and others

Key Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Therapies: LEXAPRO, EPI-CBD-001, BPX-01, PH94B, BNC210, Cannabidiol oral solution, 225 mg BNC210, PH94B, Escitalopram, quetiapine, Venlafaxine ER, paroxetine, AV608, BHV-0223, Gabitril, PH94B, Atomoxetine hydrochloride, Nefazodone, levetiracetam, and others

The Acute Social Anxiety Disorder epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more frequently diagnosed with SAD compared to males The Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Social Anxiety Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market dynamics.

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Overview

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder, commonly known as social phobia or SAD, is the most common mental health condition and is characterized by a significant, ongoing fear of being observed and judged by others in social situations.

Get a Free sample for the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Report:

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Social Anxiety Disorder

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Social Anxiety Disorder epidemiology trends @ Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Therapies and Key Companies



PH94B: Vistagen Therapeutics, Bionomics

BNC210: EmpowerPharm Inc.

Cannabidiol oral solution: Bionomics Limited

225 mg BNC210: Pherin Pharmaceuticals

PH94B: AstraZeneca

Escitalopram: H. Lundbeck A/S

quetiapine: Pfizer

Venlafaxine ER: GlaxoSmithKline

paroxetine: Avera Pharmaceuticals

AV608: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BHV-0223: Cephalon

Gabitril: Pherin Pharma

PH94B: Eli Lilly and Company

Nefazodone: Bristol-Myers Squibb levetiracetam: UCB Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market share @ Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Drivers



Less competitive scenarios

Fast-acting innovative emerging therapies Increasing awareness and Prevalence

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Barriers



Lack of robust pipeline

Barriers to treatment Psychological and financial burden

Scope of the Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Companies: Mochida Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck, Bionomics, EmpowerPharm, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Korea Pharma Co Ltd, Syneos Health Inc, Vistagen Therapeutics, Bionomics, EmpowerPharm Inc., Bionomics Limited, Pherin Pharmaceuticals, H. Lundbeck A/S, Pfizer, Avera Pharmaceuticals, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Pherin Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Pharma, and others

Key Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Therapies: LEXAPRO, EPI-CBD-001, BPX-01, PH94B, BNC210, Cannabidiol oral solution, 225 mg BNC210, PH94B, Escitalopram, quetiapine, Venlafaxine ER, paroxetine, AV608, BHV-0223, Gabitril, PH94B, Atomoxetine hydrochloride, Nefazodone, levetiracetam, and others

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Social Anxiety Disorder current marketed and Acute Social Anxiety Disorder emerging therapies

Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Dynamics: Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market drivers and Acute Social Anxiety Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acute Social Anxiety Disorder companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Social Anxiety Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder

4. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Social Anxiety Disorder

9. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Drivers

16. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Market Barriers

17. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Appendix

18. Acute Social Anxiety Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.