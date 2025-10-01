Green Hydrogen Market Growing At 36.35% CAGR By 2030, Led By Europe, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 1 , 2025 - The green hydrogen market is emerging as a critical enabler in global energy transition, offering sustainable solutions for industries, power generation, and transportation. According to Mordor Intelligence, the green hydrogen market is experiencing rapid growth, with volumes expected to increase from 0.45 million tons in 2025 to 2.14 million tons by 2030, representing a robust CAGR of 36.35% over the forecast period. Europe stands out as the fastest-growing region, fueled by strong policy support, industrial decarbonization mandates, and large-scale renewable integration. As production capacity accelerates worldwide, green hydrogen is emerging as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition, offering sustainable pathways for heavy industry, power generation, and mobility applications.
Emerging Trends in the Green Hydrogen Market
Expansion of renewable-powered electrolysis projects across Asia-Pacific and Europe
Governments and private developers are accelerating the deployment of large-scale solar- and wind-powered electrolyzers, enabling cost-competitive hydrogen production and positioning these regions as global leaders in renewable integration.
Increasing collaborations between energy companies and technology providers to scale production
Strategic partnerships are emerging to pool expertise, finance, and infrastructure, with joint ventures focused on advancing electrolyzer efficiency, reducing costs, and building a resilient hydrogen supply chain.
Rising demand from industrial clusters aiming for net-zero targets
Steelmakers, chemical producers, and refineries are turning to green hydrogen as a viable pathway to decarbonize operations and comply with tightening carbon regulations across Europe, North America, and Asia.
Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation:
By Technology
- Alkaline Electrolysis
- Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis
- Solid Oxide Electrolysis
- Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolysis
By End-user Industry
- Refining
- Chemicals
- Iron and Steel
- Transportation
- Other End-user Industries (Power Generation, Glass, Semiconductors)
By Geography
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Players in the Green Hydrogen Industry
- Air Liquide
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- BP PLC
- CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
- China Three Gorges Corporation
- Cummins Inc.
- Engie SA
- Fortescue Future Industries
- Green Hydrogen International Corp.
- Iberdrola SA
- Intercontinental Energy
- ITM Power PLC
- Lhyfe SA
- Linde PLC
- McPhy Energy S.A.
- Nel
- Ningxia Baofeng Energy Group Co. Ltd.
- Orsted A/S
- Plug Power Inc.
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Shell PLC
- Siemens Energy AG
- thyssenkrupp nucera
- Tidewater Renewables Ltd.
- Uniper SE
- Yara
Regional Dynamics Driving the Green Hydrogen Market
Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025 with nearly half the global share, driven by China's cost-effective electrolyzer exports and India's National Green Hydrogen Mission targeting large-scale output by 2030. Japan and South Korea are also building import infrastructure to secure supply chains.
Europe is the fastest-growing region, advancing above 50% CAGR, supported by over EUR 5 billion in funding. Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands are spearheading projects that link renewables with hydrogen hubs, ensuring strong policy and infrastructure alignment.
Other Regions such as the United States, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia add significant momentum. U.S. tax credits enhance project viability, Brazil is developing coastal export terminals, and Saudi Arabia's NEOM integrates renewable energy with gigawatt-scale electrolyzers for global supply.

