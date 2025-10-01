403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
70% of UAE residents wish their homes were less beige, reveals new report
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; October 01, 2025 – New research reveals UAE residents are ready to let go of their neutral-toned interiors and embrace personality-driven, vibrant designs. The YouGov survey commissioned by Caparol, a global leader in premium paint and coatings solutions, highlights a significant shift in home design aspirations, showing 70% want to break away from neutral tones and infuse their spaces with more expressive and bold colours.
The findings, published in the report titled ‘The UAE Colour Confidence’ capture the delicate balance residents seek between timeless, neutral palettes and the growing desire for bold, expressive interiors that better reflect their personality and creativity.
While 46% of homes remain dominated by whites, creams, and greys, the findings suggest a cultural and generational movement toward more creative and sustainable interiors. Among UAE residents, 62% want their homes to better reflect their personality and creativity, underscoring the emotional connection between colour and self-expression.
“For years, neutral tones like beige and white have defined homes in the UAE, but people are now craving interiors that feel more personal and inspiring – driven by a growing focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and the desire for spaces that reflect changing lifestyles,” said Dirk Schilmöller, Managing Director Middle East, Africa & Asia. “In a country as diverse as the UAE, where cultures and traditions meet, colour becomes a way to express identity, heritage, and aspiration. Our report shows how colours that evoke happiness, confidence, and connection with nature are shaping a bold new design movement across the region.”
Key findings
• Colour impacts mood: UAE residents associate white with calmness (41%), happiness with pink (23%), and confidence with blue (21%).
• Barriers to boldness remain: Practical constraints like existing decor (34%), hesitancy to experiment (32%), and concerns about suitability (29%) hold some residents back. Confidence also plays a role, with 20% unsure about combining colours, while 16% cite lack of time to experiment.
• Sustainability matters: 57% saying environmental awareness draws them to eco-friendly colours, with 55% actively seek earthy tones.
• Role of inspiration: Social media platforms inspire 42% of residents to experiment with bold colour schemes, with 29% saying influencers motivate them to take creative risks.
Cultural perspectives and generational shifts
• Generational shifts: 48% of the 25–34-year-olds believe their generation is more thoughtful and selective in using colour, while 32% of those aged 35–44-year-olds describe their generation as being bolder and more expressive.
• Regional culture plays a key role: 62% of residents associate white with the UAE’s cultural identity, and landmarks like the Downtown Dubai skyline (27%) influence personal style choices.
Caparol is bridging these gaps through its portfolio of premium paints and finishes, offering residents a wide range of colours, from timeless neutrals to vibrant shades, as well as eco-friendly solutions that support sustainable living. The brand’s innovations, such as CapaCare Protect, CapaSilk, CapaStone, CleanStar are designed to give people the confidence to experiment with colour while ensuring durability and environmental responsibility.
“With bold colour trends gaining traction and Millennials embracing creative risks in design, the UAE is at an inflection point when it comes to how homes reflect personality and sustainability. The opportunity lies in helping people overcome barriers to experimentation and building the confidence to combine colours in ways that feel authentic and sustainable. As the influence of digital platforms grows, this moment has the potential to redefine how we think about self-expression, creativity, and wellbeing in our living spaces,” added Schilmöller.
The findings form part of Caparol’s ongoing commitment to understanding consumer behaviour and empowering residents across the Middle East with tools, inspiration, and sustainable solutions that make it easier to create homes that truly reflect who they are.
The findings, published in the report titled ‘The UAE Colour Confidence’ capture the delicate balance residents seek between timeless, neutral palettes and the growing desire for bold, expressive interiors that better reflect their personality and creativity.
While 46% of homes remain dominated by whites, creams, and greys, the findings suggest a cultural and generational movement toward more creative and sustainable interiors. Among UAE residents, 62% want their homes to better reflect their personality and creativity, underscoring the emotional connection between colour and self-expression.
“For years, neutral tones like beige and white have defined homes in the UAE, but people are now craving interiors that feel more personal and inspiring – driven by a growing focus on wellbeing, sustainability, and the desire for spaces that reflect changing lifestyles,” said Dirk Schilmöller, Managing Director Middle East, Africa & Asia. “In a country as diverse as the UAE, where cultures and traditions meet, colour becomes a way to express identity, heritage, and aspiration. Our report shows how colours that evoke happiness, confidence, and connection with nature are shaping a bold new design movement across the region.”
Key findings
• Colour impacts mood: UAE residents associate white with calmness (41%), happiness with pink (23%), and confidence with blue (21%).
• Barriers to boldness remain: Practical constraints like existing decor (34%), hesitancy to experiment (32%), and concerns about suitability (29%) hold some residents back. Confidence also plays a role, with 20% unsure about combining colours, while 16% cite lack of time to experiment.
• Sustainability matters: 57% saying environmental awareness draws them to eco-friendly colours, with 55% actively seek earthy tones.
• Role of inspiration: Social media platforms inspire 42% of residents to experiment with bold colour schemes, with 29% saying influencers motivate them to take creative risks.
Cultural perspectives and generational shifts
• Generational shifts: 48% of the 25–34-year-olds believe their generation is more thoughtful and selective in using colour, while 32% of those aged 35–44-year-olds describe their generation as being bolder and more expressive.
• Regional culture plays a key role: 62% of residents associate white with the UAE’s cultural identity, and landmarks like the Downtown Dubai skyline (27%) influence personal style choices.
Caparol is bridging these gaps through its portfolio of premium paints and finishes, offering residents a wide range of colours, from timeless neutrals to vibrant shades, as well as eco-friendly solutions that support sustainable living. The brand’s innovations, such as CapaCare Protect, CapaSilk, CapaStone, CleanStar are designed to give people the confidence to experiment with colour while ensuring durability and environmental responsibility.
“With bold colour trends gaining traction and Millennials embracing creative risks in design, the UAE is at an inflection point when it comes to how homes reflect personality and sustainability. The opportunity lies in helping people overcome barriers to experimentation and building the confidence to combine colours in ways that feel authentic and sustainable. As the influence of digital platforms grows, this moment has the potential to redefine how we think about self-expression, creativity, and wellbeing in our living spaces,” added Schilmöller.
The findings form part of Caparol’s ongoing commitment to understanding consumer behaviour and empowering residents across the Middle East with tools, inspiration, and sustainable solutions that make it easier to create homes that truly reflect who they are.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment