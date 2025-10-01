403
IBM and nybl collaborate to deliver AI-powered industrial solutions using watsonx and Maximo
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE – 1st Oct 2025 – IBM (NYSE: IBM), a global leader in hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting, and nybl, a science-based AI company and IBM Business Partner, today announced a new collaboration to accelerate the adoption of AI across critical infrastructure sectors, including energy, utilities, and industrial operations. By combining IBM’s watsonx portfolio of AI products, specifically watsonx.governance, with nybl’s domain-specific expertise, the collaboration aims to enhance enterprise operational resilience, improve efficiency, and deliver greater business value.
At the center of this collaboration is nybl’s ‘n.vision’ platform, integrated with IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, which includes robust AI governance capabilities, and the IBM Maximo Application Suite. Together, these technologies provide organizations with secure, intelligent asset and operations management capabilities that help reduce costs, improve safety outcomes, and enhance overall performance. watsonx.governance plays a foundational role, offering built-in transparency, compliance, and lifecycle AI management.
Building on this integrated foundation, the solution leverages IBM Maximo Visual Inspection (MVI) to bring AI-powered visual intelligence into industrial operations. n.vision analyzes large volumes of imagery data, including drone and camera feeds, to detect faults, predict equipment failures, and recommend prescriptive actions that help prevent unplanned downtime. By automating quality checks and defect detection, the combined approach streamlines workflows while maintaining high operational standards.
The platform combines nybl’s proprietary AI models with a robust data processing engine and intuitive interface. Its core modules include ‘Director’, which powers real-time analytics and decision-making, and ‘Stage’, which visualizes insights to enable faster, smarter operational responses. By combining deep AI functionality with ease of use, the solution empowers organizations to maximize asset uptime, increase reliability, and achieve measurable improvements in efficiency and safety.
“At IBM, we believe the future of industry is AI-powered, and our watsonx platform is built to help clients scale trustworthy AI across their business,” said Zaidoun Arbad, VP - Ecosystem, IBM Middle East and Africa. “By combining nybl’s domain-specific innovation with IBM’s enterprise AI capabilities, including Maximo and watsonx, we are enabling clients to transform operations and make smarter decisions in real time.”
Noor Alnahhas, Founder and CEO of nybl and a member of Dubai’s official AI and Ethics Advisory Board, said, “At nybl, we build AI grounded in science and driven by a commitment to ethical impact. Our mission is to solve some of humanity’s most critical challenges across sectors like energy, power, water, agriculture, and healthcare. This collaboration with IBM significantly amplifies our ability to scale that impact globally, combining nybl’s domain-specific innovation with IBM’s enterprise-grade platforms to deliver real, measurable value where it’s needed most.”
Rooted in a shared mission to solve real-world challenges, the collaboration brings advanced, purpose-built AI to industries that serve humanity. It also allows IBM to integrate nybl’s cutting-edge solutions into its global portfolio, while advancing nybl’s goal to export homegrown innovation from the Middle East to the world, strengthening the region’s role in shaping the future of technology.
